'Fat Leonard,' a fugitive now returning to the U.S., was behind one of the military's biggest scandals
Returning convicted defence contractor Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis to U.S. custody as part of the Venezuelan prisoner swap on Wednesday is the latest twist in a decade-long salacious saga and bribery scheme that swept up dozens of American Navy officers.
One of the biggest bribery investigations in U.S. military history led to the conviction and sentencing of nearly two dozen Navy officials, defence contractors and others on various fraud and corruption charges. And it was punctuated by Francis' daring escape last year, when he fled from house arrest at his San Diego home to South America.
An enigmatic figure who was 6-foot-3 and weighed 350 pounds at one time, Francis owned and operated his family's ship servicing business, Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA, which supplied food, water and fuel to vessels. The Malaysian defines contractor was a key contact for U.S. Navy ships at ports across Asia for more than two decades. During that time he wooed naval officers with Kobe beef, expensive cigars, concert tickets and wild sex parties at luxury hotels from Thailand to the Philippines.
In exchange, the officers, including the first active-duty admiral to be convicted of a federal crime, concealed the scheme in which Francis would overcharge for supplying ships or charge for fake services at ports he controlled in Southeast Asia. The officers passed him classified information and even went so far as redirecting military vessels to ports that were lucrative for his Singapore-based ship servicing company.
In a federal sting, Francis was lured to San Diego on false pretenses and arrested at a hotel in September 2013. He pleaded guilty in 2015, admitting that he had offered more than $500,000 in cash bribes to Navy officials, defense contractors and others. Prosecutors say he bilked the Navy out of at least $35 million. As part of his plea deal, he cooperated with the investigation leading to the Navy convictions. He faced up to 25 years in prison.
While awaiting sentencing, Francis was hospitalized and treated for renal cancer and other medical issues. After leaving the hospital, he was allowed to stay out of jail at a rental home, on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor and security guards.
But three weeks before his scheduled sentencing in September 2022, he snipped off his monitor and made a brazen escape, setting off an international search. Officials said he fled to Mexico, made his way to Cuba and eventually got to Venezuela.
He was arrested more than two weeks after his disappearance -- caught before he boarded a flight at the Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas. Venezuelan officials said he intended to reach Russia.
He has been in custody in Venezuela even since, and officials said he sought asylum there.
President Joe Biden, in a statement, referred to Leonard's "lead role in a brazen bribery and corruption case" and said Leonard was returning to the United States to "face justice for crimes he committed against the U.S. government and the American people."
On Wednesday, the U.S. freed a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in exchange for the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in Venezuela and for Francis' return. The deal represents the U.S. government's boldest bid to improve relations with the major oil-producing nation and extract concessions from the self-proclaimed socialist leader. The Biden administration agreed to suspend some sanctions, following a commitment by Maduro and an opposition faction to work toward free and fair conditions for the 2024 presidential election.
Francis' escape wasn't the only prosecution stumble.
The cases were handled by the U.S. attorney's office in an effort to be independent of the military justice system. But they have came under scrutiny.
Earlier this fall, the felony convictions of four former Navy officers were vacated following allegations of prosecutorial misconduct. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino agreed to allow them to plead guilty to a misdemeanour and pay a $100 fine each.
Last year Sammartino had ruled that the lead federal prosecutor in their case committed "flagrant misconduct" by withholding information from defence lawyers but she said at the time that it was not enough to dismiss the case. During a sentencing hearing in federal court in San Diego in early September, assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Ko, who was brought on after the trial last year, admitted to "serious issues" and asked the judge to vacate the officers' felony convictions.
------
Watson reported from San Diego.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada
Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of conspiring to implicate them in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
Canada
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec teachers' unions reject government's latest offer
The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), a union representing 66,000 elementary and high school teachers in Quebec, has rejected the provincial government's latest offer.
-
More than 200 charges laid in undercover sting by Calgary police
Calgary police say more than two dozen people are facing charges in connection with an undercover operation into drug trafficking at CTrain stations.
-
Suspect in officer stabbing abducted citizen at gunpoint in Toronto and fled in stolen U-Haul: police
Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit by its Emergency Task Force.
-
Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action won't be done until 2081: report
Canada has been so slow to carry out recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that an Indigenous-led think tank says it has decided to stop publishing an annual report tracking its progress.
-
Nestle recalls mini KitKat bars over potential plastic contamination
Nestle Canada has issued a nationwide recall of mini KitKat bars over the risk of plastic in the candies, which could pose a choking hazard.
World
-
North Korea's Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' when enemy provokes it with nukes: state media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said Pyongyang would not hesitate with a nuclear attack when an enemy provokes it with nuclear weapons, state media reported on Thursday.
-
NYC lawmakers pass bill banning solitary confinement in city jails
Over the objections of Mayor Eric Adams, New York City lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday meant to ban solitary confinement in the city’s jails.
-
Paramedics gave Elijah McClain a sedative he didn't need, leading to his death, prosecutor says
A Colorado prosecutor told jurors Wednesday in a criminal trial against two paramedics that they failed to properly care for Elijah McClain when they overdosed the Black man with a sedative that he didn't need, leading to his death following a 2019 police encounter.
-
Thousands take to the streets to protest austerity measures of Argentina's new president
Protests against austerity and deregulation measures announced by newly elected President Javier Milei went off relatively peacefully in Argentina's capital Wednesday, after a government warning against blocking streets.
-
Poland's new government dismisses state media heads for becoming too politicized
Critics say that state-run media, in particular 24-hour news channel TVP Info, became an outlet for propaganda during Law and Justice's (PiS) eight years in office.
-
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
In a letter to parents, the principal at Geneva High School said James Oliver, 14, suffered an AVM stroke and brain hemorrhage and was in critical condition until he died Sunday night.
Politics
-
New Liberal ads in Prairie ridings target Conservatives over Ukraine trade deal
The Liberals have been accusing the Conservatives of 'turning their backs on Ukraine,' and now the party is making that argument in attack ads running in more than a dozen Prairie ridings that are home to large Ukrainian communities.
-
Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Olympian, philanthropist, head of Canadian Women's Foundation appointed to Senate
A former Olympian, a philanthropist and the head of the Canadian Women's Foundation have all been newly appointed to the Senate.
Health
-
WHO says JN.1 COVID strain, a 'variant of interest,' poses low risk
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
-
Mental health indicators improve from pandemic lows, but depression and anxiety symptoms remain
Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, new national data show that while some mental health impacts have begun to subside, some groups face disproportionate challenges, with more than one in three young adults, Indigenous and LGBTQ2S+ people experiencing symptoms of a mental disorder in 2023.
-
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Sci-Tech
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
-
Study shows AI image-generators being trained on explicit photos of children
Hidden inside the foundation of popular artificial intelligence image-generators are thousands of images of child sexual abuse, according to a new report that urges companies to take action to address a harmful flaw in the technology they built.
Entertainment
-
Guess Who members seek to dismiss lawsuit from Cummings and Bachman
A lawsuit filed by Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings against two of their former bandmates in the Guess Who is being called "a complete farce" by the musicians who are seeking to see it dismissed.
-
After 12 years, two children and 'Barbie,' Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach quietly marry
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are officially married, their representative told The Associated Press Wednesday.
-
Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP
On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling -- the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film -- released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Business
-
Metro accuses Loblaw of falsely implicating it in bread price-fixing scheme
Metro Inc. is accusing Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd. of conspiring to implicate them in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
-
BlackBerry reports loss in Q3, revenue up as it begins work to split business
BlackBerry Ltd. lost US$21 million in its third quarter, which it spent working to split up its business. The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the loss for the period ended Nov. 30 compared with a net loss of US$4 million a year earlier.
-
Odds of another rate hike have fallen, BoC governing council agreed as they held rate
The odds of another rate hike have decreased, the Bank of Canada's governing council agreed during its discussions ahead of its most recent interest rate decision.
Lifestyle
-
Parks Canada to offer free admission for military members, veterans starting in January
Parks Canada announced Monday that it will offer free daily admission to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and veterans to all its parks starting January 1.
-
What's up with poinsettias during the holiday season? Here's what to know
Like Christmas trees, Santa and reindeer, the poinsettia has long been a ubiquitous symbol of the holiday season in the U.S., Canada and across Europe.
-
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Sports
-
Former No. 2 draft pick Nolan Patrick retires at 25
Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, appears to have ended his playing career at age 25.
-
Ja Morant's suspension is over, allowing the All-Star to rejoin the Grizzlies on the court
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and coach Taylor Jenkins inserted the two-time All-Star back into the starting lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
-
D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Autos
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.
-
Musk and Tesla are battling unions across Scandinavia. What comes next in the labour dispute?
Tesla has found itself locked in an increasingly bitter dispute with union workers in Sweden and neighbouring countries. The showdown pits the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk, who's staunchly anti-union, against the strongly held labour ideals of Scandinavian countries.
-
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.