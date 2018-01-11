Farage says he might support new EU membership referendum
Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK Independence Party, celebrates and poses for photographers as he leaves a 'Leave EU' organization party for the British European Union membership referendum in London on June 24, 2016. (AP / Matt Dunham, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 8:05AM EST
LONDON - Anti-EU British politician Nigel Farage says he might support a second referendum on Britain's European Union membership to kill off any prospect of staying in the bloc.
Britain voted 52-48 per cent in June 2016 to leave the EU.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and other pro-EU politicians argue that the consequences of the decision were not clear at the time, and that the country should get to vote again.
Former U.K. Independence Party leader Farage said Thursday that he might support such a vote to end "whinging and whining" by anti-Brexit politicians.
He told Britain's Channel 5 television that voters in a second referendum would reject EU membership in even bigger numbers and "kill it off for a generation."
Opinion polls suggest Britons remain roughly evenly divided on the subject.