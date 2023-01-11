Far-right shadow looming over Swedish EU presidency

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru / AP) Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania, on Dec. 6, 2022. (Andreea Alexandru / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social