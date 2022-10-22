Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni waves to cameras as she leaves after swearing in at Quirinal presidential palace, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni waves to cameras as she leaves after swearing in at Quirinal presidential palace, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines

A special report by Reuters looks at prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election conspiracy theories and fuel a campaign to promote the Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social