Far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni has an advantage in Italy election
The leader of Italy's centre-left campaign alliance on Tuesday cited the gains of a Swedish populist party with neo-Nazi roots as further proof that fear is propelling the far-right's growth in Europe. He also warned that the outcome of his own country's approaching election could determine Italy's future role in Europe.
"Fears are today a big part of the way in which our societies are living this period," former Premier Enrico Letta said, citing the pandemic and its economic woes, the energy crisis of soaring utility bills and Russia's war against Ukraine.
"It's easier for the right, for the extreme right to push, to boost (itself) on these fears," Letta, who leads the Democratic Party, told The Associated Press in an interview.
In the Swedish election last weekend, a populist, anti-immigration party, Sweden Democrats, surged in balloting to become the country's second-largest political force. Fears of gang violence dominated Sweden's election campaign.
"It's a moment in which sentiments of fear are getting a foothold in Europe," Letta said.
The elections in Italy on Sept. 25 "are like a Brexit referendum in the U.K,." Letta said, referring to the stunning 2016 vote that saw Britain decide to leave the European Union.
"You have just two possible solutions. The solution that the right is raising is a solution of nationalism," Letta said. "The other solution is on our side, and our solution means Europe."
His chief rival in Italy's election is Giorgia Meloni, who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has roots in neo-fascism. She hopes to become the first woman to hold the Italian premiership.
In opinion polls, Letta's Democratic Party has been running neck-and-neck with Meloni's party. Voter surveys indicate her party, which has called for a naval blockade of Africa's Mediterranean coast to try to stop migrants from reaching Italy, could garner more than 20% in the upcoming balloting. In the previous election it won only a 4% share.
Because Italy's electoral system rewards parties that join forces in campaign alliances, Meloni holds a big advantage over Letta.
She has forged alliances with the right-wing, anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini and former Premier Silvio Berluscon,i who heads the centre-right Forza Italia party. Letta, meanwhile, has refused to ally with the 5-Star Movement -- Italy's biggest populist party in Parliament which helped collapse Premier Mario Draghi's government in July -- while his overture for a campaign alliance with two small centrist parties was rebuffed.
Should the right triumph, "it's a danger for the future of Italy," said Letta. "It is a danger because Italy needs European cooperation. And without European cooperation it would be impossible to find solutions to all our problems."
Letta in the interview ruled out any Draghi-style broad coalition government, like the one the former European Central Bank chief formed in early 2021 to help Italy's pandemic-battered economy recover.
"There won't be any governments of national unity," he said.
Letta spoke during a break from campaigning across Italy in an electric bus. He chose that vehicle type to highlight a scarcity of charging stations in Italy. "The country isn't modern," Letta said.
His Democratic Party views the election outcome as critical for civil rights.
"Italy is years behind" on rights, Letta said. For example, Italy doesn't allow same-sex marriage or adoption by singles. "The right proposes going backward," he said.
He reflected on polemics over Peppa Pig, the popular cartoon character. Recently, a candidate from Meloni's party expressed outrage that the cartoon featured a family with two female polar bears as parents and demanded that Italian state TV, funded by taxpayers, never air such an episode.
Meloni has hailed what she calls "natural" families and has denounced LGBTQ2S+ lobbies.
The campaign demand to censor a cartoon is "really madness," said Letta.
"Our model is Europe, our model isn't the Hungary of (Viktor) Orban or the Poland of (Jaroslaw) Kacynzski," Letta said, referring to the leaders of right-wing political parties whose policies have been hostile to LGBTQ+ communities.
Some Italian women have voiced concern that Meloni might seek to abolish a law that allows abortion in the first 12 weeks, and after that if the women's health or life is endangered.
"Meloni is very ambiguous on this topic and on this question," Letta said. In some regions of Italy, including the central Marche, where Brothers of Italy govern, the shortage of doctors willing to perform abortions in public hospitals has forced women to travel across Italy for the procedure.
Meloni has said that any government she leads wouldn't change the law. But she says there should be more assistance for those who want to give birth.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
NEW
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
Slain Toronto police officer fondly remembered as 'gentle giant'
A Toronto police officer fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop Monday afternoon is being remembered as a 'gentle giant,' a 'larger than life' person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room.
-
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
-
Curiosity more than caring: How most Canadians say they feel about the Queen's death
A new poll suggests that while many Canadians plan to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next week, the vast majority have not been personally impacted by her passing and feel no attachment to the monarchy.
World
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
-
-
'Village boy' from humble past, William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's president
William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya's president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election in East Africa's most stable democracy, and quickly signaled that his leadership will be a strongly Christian one.
-
Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory Tuesday and killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers, Armenia's prime minister said, a large-scale attack that fuelled fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries.
-
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
-
Elected U.S. official facing murder charge in journalist slaying
An elected official is due to be formally charged Tuesday with 'premeditated' murder in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday for Queen's funeral: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Monday, Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday and a day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II is buried in the U.K.
-
Canada to match individual donations for Pakistan floods, provide $25M in aid
The federal government will match donations from Canadians to help the people of Pakistan, where a humanitarian emergency has been caused by massive flooding.
Health
-
Monkeypox death confirmed by L.A. County health officials
A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.
-
U.S. President Biden hopes ending cancer can be a 'national purpose'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new 'national purpose' -- his administration's effort to end cancer 'as we know it.'
-
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Sci-Tech
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Jeff Bezos' rocket company suffered its first launch failure Monday. No one was aboard, only science experiments.
Entertainment
-
Selma Blair receives standing ovation at the Emmys
Actress Selma Blair made a surprise appearance at Monday's Emmy Awards to present the final award of the night and brought the audience to their feet.
-
Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91
Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his first big endeavour, 'Breathless,' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors, has died. He was 91.
-
Disney unveils first look at live-action 'Little Mermaid'
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' is coming back to theaters next year, with Halle Bailey bringing a live-action Ariel to the big screen for the first time, and the studio unveiled a sneak peek at the new film at its D23 Expo.
Business
-
Twitter whistleblower cites security flaws before U.S. Congress
The former security chief at Twitter told Congress that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences that make it vulnerable to exploitation by "teenagers, thieves and spies" and put the privacy of its users at risk. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations Tuesday.
-
Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship
The story about high fuel prices was safe, editors agreed, even under the strict press laws of the United Arab Emirates. Instead, it unleashed a firestorm at Al Roeya newspaper in Dubai. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved.
-
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3 per cent
Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street's sudden realization that inflation isn't slowing as much as hoped.
Lifestyle
-
Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet
One fashion expert says this year's Emmy Awards red carpet looks declared a turning point in celebrity style: From crazy and loud, to elegance and classicism.
-
First Canadian edition of Michelin Guide to be revealed in Toronto today
The first Canadian edition of the food world's prestigious Michelin Guide will be revealed tonight, featuring its list of top Toronto restaurants.
-
London stores say they're struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales
Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.
Sports
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle as Denver Broncos lose to Seahawks
He might've brought the Seattle Seahawks their first Super Bowl title, but upon his return to the Pacific Northwest with his new team on Monday, Russell Wilson certainly didn't get a hero's welcome.
-
Minnesota Timberwolves reprimand Edwards for homophobic social media remark
The Minnesota Timberwolves reprimanded star guard Anthony Edwards on Monday for homophobic comments he made on an Instagram video and later apologized for.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.