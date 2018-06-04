Family spokesman says George H.W. Bush leaving hospital
This photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that has tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018 from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife in Biddeford, Maine. (Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 1:35PM EDT
BIDDEFORD, Maine -- Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.
A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president "deeply" appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.
The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."
Bush said the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.
His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.
