Family's Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more

In this photo provided by Vernon Tyau, Jarek Agcaoili, left, with his mother Danielle, sister Jessika and father Maury Agcaoili pose in May 2023, at Jessika's high school graduation in Hawaii. Danielle and Maury Agcaoili were among boaters who died Sunday, May 28, 2023, near Sitka, Alaska, when a fishing vessel ran into trouble in rough seas. (Vernon Tyau via AP) In this photo provided by Vernon Tyau, Jarek Agcaoili, left, with his mother Danielle, sister Jessika and father Maury Agcaoili pose in May 2023, at Jessika's high school graduation in Hawaii. Danielle and Maury Agcaoili were among boaters who died Sunday, May 28, 2023, near Sitka, Alaska, when a fishing vessel ran into trouble in rough seas. (Vernon Tyau via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social