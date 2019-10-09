Family on vacation pulls 20 kilograms of cocaine from ocean
Packages of cocaine and evidence are presented in a Police office in Paris Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 12:44PM EDT
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. — A family visiting South Carolina fished a big package from the ocean, took it to their rental home and opened it up, finding about 20 kilograms of cocaine.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Bromage told news outlets Monday that the family was walking along Fripp Island when they spotted the trash bag-wrapped package floating in the water. They dragged it onto the beach and lugged it to their rental in a golf cart, later slicing it open to discover bricks of white powder. At that point, they figured they’d better call police.
Authorities assessed the cocaine’s value at more than $600,000. Officials are working to determine its origin.
Bromage said narcotics don’t frequently wash up in the county. He thinks Hurricane Dorian may have pushed it ashore.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 dead, 1 arrested after shooting near synagogue in Germany
- Former NBC staffer accuses Matt Lauer of rape in Ronan Farrow's new book
- Hillary Clinton to Trump: 'Don't tempt me' into entering the 2020 presidential race
- Family on vacation pulls 20 kilograms of cocaine from ocean
- Turkey begins an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria