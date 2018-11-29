Family of U.S. woman who drowned at Mexican resort launches lawsuit
The death of Abbey Conner sparked a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation which uncovered dozens of cases in which U.S. tourists drowned at Mexican resorts after consuming small or moderate amounts of alcohol.
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 8:53AM EST
MILWAUKEE -- The family of a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman who drowned at a Mexico resort last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Abbey Conner's family is suing the resort in Playa del Carmen and the U.S.-based company which handles its bookings. The civil complaint alleges Hotel Iberostar Paraiso del Mar and Visit Us knew that alcoholic beverages served at the resort were tainted and unfit for human consumption.
The death of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student from Pewaukee sparked an investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that has exposed dozens of other tragedies experienced by tourists visiting Mexico resorts in recent years. The investigation revealed how tourists blacked out after drinking small and moderate amounts of alcohol.
