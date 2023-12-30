World

    • Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant

    FILE - An NYPD vehicle responds, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) FILE - An NYPD vehicle responds, Feb. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
    NEW YORK -

    A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant.

    Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life.

    The four bodies were discovered just after midnight by officers carrying out a wellness check at the family's home in New City, a suburb of New York City, the Clarkstown Police Department said in a statement.

    "At this phase in the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the department said.

    All four had gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

    Watson, 49, began his career with the New York Police Department in 2000 before joining the force in Bronxville, a village in Westchester County, seven years later, according to a department biography. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.

    An emailed inquiry to the Bronxville Police Department was not immediately returned.

