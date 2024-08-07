Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack

If your pet likes to chew on everything around the house, you might want to take a look at this video.

The Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma recently released video showing a house fire caused by a dog chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery pack.

The video from an indoor camera shows two dogs and a cat in a living room. One of the dogs then starts chewing on a cellphone charging battery pack until it explodes.

The fire department is warning about the danger of lithium-ion batteries, saying they are "known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space. However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases, and even lead to explosions."

No one was harmed in the incident and the pets were able to escape the house through a dog door, the fire officials said.