World

    • Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack

    Share

    If your pet likes to chew on everything around the house, you might want to take a look at this video.

    The Tulsa Fire Department in Oklahoma recently released video showing a house fire caused by a dog chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery pack.

    The video from an indoor camera shows two dogs and a cat in a living room. One of the dogs then starts chewing on a cellphone charging battery pack until it explodes.

    The fire department is warning about the danger of lithium-ion batteries, saying they are "known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space. However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases, and even lead to explosions."

    No one was harmed in the incident and the pets were able to escape the house through a dog door, the fire officials said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News