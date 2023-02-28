Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas' police chief

Posters, flowers and portraits fill the lawn in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Sept. 6, 2022, a part of a growing memorial after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi) Posters, flowers and portraits fill the lawn in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Sept. 6, 2022, a part of a growing memorial after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Blackhawks trade star Patrick Kane to Rangers

The New York Rangers acquired Patrick Kane in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reuniting the star winger with former teammate Artemi Panarin and stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social