Families mourn as funerals begin for mass shooting victims
El Paso mayor Dee Margo, left, speaks to the family of Andre Anchondo, prior to the funeral services of Jordan Anchondo at San Jose Funeral Homes in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Andre and Jordan Anchondo, were among the several people killed last Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart packed with shoppers. Authorities say Jordan Anchondo was shielding the baby, while her husband shielded them both. (AP Photo/Jorge Salgado)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 1:01PM EDT
DAYTON, Ohio -- Funerals are being held for some of the victims of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
Several funerals are set Saturday for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured.
In El Paso, a requiem Mass will be offered for 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. Jordan Anchondo, who died shielding her infant son from gunfire, will also be buried.
Investigators say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart store last Saturday, targeting Mexicans and killing 22 and injuring about two dozen people. Less than 24 hours later, another gunman killed nine and injured at least 30 people in a popular Dayton nightlife area.
