Famed 'French Spider-Man' arrested after climbing U.K. skyscraper
Alain Robert, also known as the 'French Spider-Man', scales the outside of the Heron Tower building in London, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Heron Tower is over 200 metres high.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 1:23PM EDT
LONDON -- French urban climber Alain Robert has been arrested after scaling one of London's tallest buildings.
Robert climbed the 202-metre Heron Tower without ropes or safety gear on Thursday as police cordoned off the building, closed roads and ushered spectators away.
Robert, known as "the French Spider-Man," has climbed many of the world's tallest structures, almost always without ropes or harnesses and often without permission.
Before Thursday's climb, he told reporters "I fully feel alive when my life is at stake. It may sound a bit scary and crazy, but this is the way it is."
City of London Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested for "causing public nuisance."
Commander Karen Baxter criticized Robert for taxing police resources and causing "significant disturbance to local transport and businesses and their staff."
