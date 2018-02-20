False story claims Trump forged physical checkup results
FILE - In a Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House. A story falsely claims President Donald Trump forged the results of his physical. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 5:00PM EST
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump did not forge the results of his physical, despite the claims of a story that suggested a misspelled name of the White House doctor indicated the doctor never signed off on the report.
The Washingtonpress piece based its claim on a White House report that was issued in mid-January after Trump's physical, pronouncing the president in "excellent" health. The release initially misspelled the name of Trump's physician, Ronny Jackson, spelling the first name Ronnie. The statement was corrected within an hour. Jackson's own report, released four days later after a news conference, spelled his name correctly and included findings that matched the White House release.
Jackson said the president's "overall health" was excellent, although he said Trump could exercise more and lose a little weight, and said Trump received a perfect score on a cognitive screening test.
------
This is part of The Associated Press' ongoing effort to fact-check misinformation that is shared widely online, including work with Facebook to identify and reduce the circulation of false stories on the platform.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Oklahoma man gets life for hate crime killing of neighbour
- Fisticuffs over flatulence: Passenger's wind forces plane to make emergency landing
- False story claims Trump forged physical checkup results
- Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
- Explainer: What's going on in Syria's rebellious suburb Ghouta?