Fake German heiress had 'ambitious' business plans: attorney
Anna Sorokin returns from a recess during her trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 12:02PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A defence attorney says fake German heiress Anna Sorokin was merely "buying time" and intended to pay back the friends and banks she's accused of swindling.
Attorney Todd Spodek told a Manhattan jury in his closing argument Tuesday that Sorokin had ambitious business plans and never intended to commit a crime.
He said Sorokin led an unethical and unorthodox lifestyle but was "enabled every step of the way by a system that favours people with money."
Prosecutors say Sorokin bilked people and businesses out of $275,000 over a 10-month period.
They say she peddled bogus bank statements in applying for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club.
Deliberations are expected later Tuesday.
