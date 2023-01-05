Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
The crowd applauded as pallbearers carried Benedict's cypress coffin out of the fog-shrouded St. Peter's Basilica and rested it before the altar in the vast square outside. Pope Francis, wearing the crimson vestments typical of papal funerals, then opened the service with a prayer and closed it by solemnly blessing the simple casket -- decorated only with the former pope's coat of arms. It was later entombed in the basilica grotto.
Heads of state and royalty, clergy from around the world and thousands of regular people flocked to the ceremony, despite Benedict's request for simplicity and official efforts to keep the first funeral for an pope emeritus in modern times low-key.
Many mourners hailed from Benedict's native Bavaria and donned traditional dress, including boiled wool coats to guard against the morning chill.
"We came to pay homage to Benedict and wanted to be here today to say goodbye," said Raymond Mainar, who traveled from a small village east of Munich for the funeral. "He was a very good pope."
Ignoring exhortations for decorum at the end, some in the crowd held banners or shouted "Santo Subito!" -- "Sainthood Now!" -- echoing the spontaneous chants that erupted during St. John Paul II's 2005 funeral.
The former Joseph Ratzinger, who died Dec. 31 at age 95, is considered one of the 20th century's greatest theologians and spent his lifetime upholding church doctrine. But he will go down in history for a singular, revolutionary act that changed the future of the papacy: He retired, the first pope in six centuries to do so.
Francis has praised Benedict's courage in stepping aside, saying it "opened the door" for other popes to do the same.
Some 50,000 people attended Thursday's Mass, according to the Vatican, after around 200,000 paid their respects during three days of public viewing.
Only Italy and Germany were invited to send official delegations, but other leaders took the Vatican up on its offer and came in their "private capacity." They included several heads of state, at least four prime ministers and two delegations of royal representatives. In addition, a host of patriarchs joined 125 cardinals in the seats to the side of the altar, and the Russian Orthodox Church sent its foreign envoy.
Among those attending was Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, who was given special court permission to attend the funeral. Zen was detained in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under a China's national security law after he fell afoul of authorities over his participation in a now-silenced democracy movement. His passport was revoked when he was detained.
Benedict's close confidants were also in attendance, and the former pope's longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, bent down and kissed a book of the Gospels that was left open on the coffin before the ceremony began.
Matteo Colonna, a 20-year-old seminarian from Teramo, Italy, said he came in part because of the historic nature of the funeral -- but also because it had personal resonance for him.
"The first spark of my vocation started under the pontificate of Benedict, but then it became even stronger under Pope Francis," Colonna said, while sitting in prayer in St. Peter's Square at dawn. "I see a continuity between these two popes and the fact that today Francis is celebrating the funeral in Benedict's memory is an historical event."
But the service was also significant for what it lacked: the feeling of uncertainty that would normally accompany the passing of a pope before a new one is elected. With Francis in place, Benedict's death marked the end of an unusual decade in which a reigning pope lived alongside a retired one.
"Benedict has been the bridge between John Paul and Francis," said Alessandra Aprea, a 56-year-old from Meta di Sorrento near Naples. "We could not have Francis without him."
Early Thursday the Vatican released the official history of Benedict's life, a short document in Latin that was placed in a metal cylinder in his coffin before it was sealed, along with the coins and medallions minted during his papacy and his pallium stoles.
The document gave ample attention to Benedict's historic resignation and referred to him as "pope emeritus," citing verbatim the Latin words he uttered on Feb. 11, 2013, when he announced he would retire.
The document, known as a "rogito" or deed, also cited his theological and papal legacy, including his outreach to Anglicans and Jews and his efforts to combat clergy sexual abuse "continually calling the church to conversion, prayer, penance and purification."
Francis didn't mention Benedict's specific legacy in his homily and only uttered his name once, in the final line, delivering instead a meditation on Jesus' willingness to entrust himself to God's will.
"Holding fast to the Lord's last words and to the witness of his entire life, we too, as an ecclesial community, want to follow in his steps and to commend our brother into the hands of the Father," Francis said at the end.
During St. John Paul II's quarter-century as pope, Ratzinger spearheaded a crackdown on dissent as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, taking action against the left-leaning liberation theology that spread in Latin America in the 1970s and against dissenting theologians and nuns who didn't toe the Vatican's hard line on matters like sexual morals.
His legacy was marred by the clergy sexual abuse scandal, even though he recognized earlier than most the "filth" of priests who raped children, and actually laid the groundwork for the Holy See to punish them.
As cardinal and pope, he passed sweeping church legislation that resulted in 848 priests being defrocked from 2004 to 2014, roughly his pontificate with a year on either end. But abuse survivors still held him responsible for the crisis, for failing to sanction any bishop who moved abusers around, refusing to mandate the reporting of sex crimes to police and identifying him as embodying the clerical system that long protected the institution over victims.
Mike McDonnell of the U.S. abuse survivor group SNAP said while Benedict passed new canon laws, he could have done far more to influence John Paul to take firm action. Referring to Benedict's nickname as "God's Rottweiler,"' he said: "You know, in our in our view, it was a dog bark without a bite. Certainly he could have done more."
A group representing German clergy abuse survivors called on German officials attending Benedict's funeral to demand more action from the Vatican on sexual abuse. Eckiger Tisch asked German leaders to demand that Francis issue a "universal church law" stipulating zero tolerance in dealing with abuse by clergy.
The funeral ritual itself is modeled on the code used for dead popes but with some modifications given Benedict was not a reigning pontiff when he died.
After the Mass, Benedict's cypress coffin was placed inside a zinc one, then an outer oak casket before being entombed in the crypt in the grottoes underneath St. Peter's Basilica that once held the tomb of St. John Paul II before it was moved upstairs.
While Thursday's Mass was unusual, it does have some precedent: In 1802, Pope Pius VII presided over the funeral in St. Peter's of his predecessor, Pius VI, who had died in exile in France in 1799 as a prisoner of Napoleon.
------
Associated Press journalist Trisha Thomas contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
'A disaster': U.S. Speaker fight exposes Republican leadership vacuum
With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
As parents celebrate lower child-care fees, will provinces keep up with demand?
Parents are seeing their child-care fees reduced by 50 per cent, on average, as part of the federal government's early learning and childcare agreements with provinces and territories, but some in the child-care industry are ringing alarm bells over concern there won't be enough spaces to meet demand.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
Rule requiring negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China takes effect
Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Canada
-
Case of 8 teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
-
Rule requiring negative COVID test for passengers arriving from China takes effect
Airline passengers leaving China, Hong Kong and Macau will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test when they enter Canada starting today.
-
A year after Canada banned conversion therapy, Ottawa says no criminal charges laid
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
-
As parents celebrate lower child-care fees, will provinces keep up with demand?
Parents are seeing their child-care fees reduced by 50 per cent, on average, as part of the federal government's early learning and childcare agreements with provinces and territories, but some in the child-care industry are ringing alarm bells over concern there won't be enough spaces to meet demand.
-
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gamblers in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
World
-
Kevin McCarthy pressured to 'figure out' U.S. House speaker race
U.S. House Republicans are at a crossroads as leader Kevin McCarthy has failed over and over again to become House speaker, but he remains determined to persuade enough conservative holdouts to vote for him and end the stalemate.
-
Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in 'first' such move
The French Defence Ministry said Thursday it will soon hold talks with its Ukrainian counterpart to arrange for the delivery of armoured combat vehicles in what France's presidency says will be the first time this type of Western-made wheeled tank destroyer will be given to the Ukrainian military.
-
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.
-
Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate armed with the country's latest Zircon hypersonic missile on a trans-ocean cruise in a show of force as tensions with the West escalate over the war in Ukraine.
-
Groups urge GOP House leaders to condemn political violence
Dozens of military veterans on Wednesday hand-delivered letters to top Republicans in the U.S. House, calling on them to publicly condemn political violence as the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol approaches.
-
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by Pope
With bells tolling, tens of thousands of faithful, political leaders and the pope himself mourned Benedict XVI, the German theologian who made history by resigning the papacy, at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.
Politics
-
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
-
A year after Canada banned conversion therapy, Ottawa says no criminal charges laid
The Justice Department says it is not aware of any charges or prosecutions under the new criminal code offences prohibiting conversion therapy, which came into force on Jan. 7 last year.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
Health
-
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Autopsies of those who died with COVID-19 find virus in the brain, multiple organs: study
Autopsy results from 44 people who died with COVID-19 show how the virus spreads through not just the respiratory system, but the entire body, including the brain, persisting for months in some patients.
-
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Quebec court approves class-action lawsuit against Facebook over alleged discriminatory employment, housing ads
The Quebec Court of Appeal is allowing a class-action lawsuit against Facebook to proceed after the social media giant was accused of allowing advertisers to discriminate against Quebecers based on their age, race and gender in ads for jobs and housing.
-
New image of the Serpens constellation glitters with starlight
Astronomers glimpsed a stellar nursery the -- Sh2-54 Nebula -- in a new light, thanks to the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy in Chile.
-
Meta fined 390M euros in latest European privacy crackdown
European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity.
Entertainment
-
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
-
'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue over 1968 film's teen nude scene
The two stars of 1968's 'Romeo and Juliet' sued Paramount Pictures for more than US$500 million on Tuesday over a nude scene in the film shot when they were teens.
-
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women's experiences and sexual politics in novels including "The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91.
Business
-
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.
-
Financial and tech stocks help lift Canada's main stock index, energy down as oil falls
Strength in the financial and technology sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading despite weakness in energy stocks as the price of oil fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 91.66 points at 19,535.43.
-
CIBC to appeal New York court liability ruling in Cerberus lawsuit
CIBC says it will appeal a New York court decision finding the Canadian bank liable for damages in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP.
Lifestyle
-
How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study
A new study shows that among dual-earning couples, both men and women completed more family-related tasks when working from home. However, when wives worked from home, husbands performed less housework. This was not the case for wives when their husbands worked from home.
-
These are the most hated email communication habits at work, survey says
When emailing co-workers, be sure not to rely on these communication habits, as many employees find them annoying, or offensive, according to a recent survey.
-
Workers will continue to seek higher pay, remote work, into 2023: report
Workplace trends for 2023 indicate that workers will continue to have the upper hand and employers will have to increase pay, benefits and other initiatives around diversity and inclusion if they want to retain staff, a recently released report by employment sites Indeed and Glassdoor shows.
Sports
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gamblers in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.
-
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80 per cent in 2022
Four out of five new cars sold in Norway in 2022 were battery powered, led by Tesla, but some in the industry say new taxes could thwart the country's goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel automobiles by 2025.