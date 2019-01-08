Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:26AM EST
PHOENIX -- The CEO of a private health care facility in Phoenix has resigned following reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.
A spokesman for Hacienda Healthcare says Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday and it was unanimously accepted by the facility's board of directors.
A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.
The birth triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies. Gov. Doug Ducey's office has called the situation "deeply troubling."
Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.
A Hacienda board member says the facility "will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation."
