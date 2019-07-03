The world’s most popular social media sites all experienced technical problems on Wednesday.

The intermittent outages affected Facebook, Instragram, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Facebook, which has an estimated 2.3 billion monthly users, had problems uploading or sending images, videos and other files over the app.

“We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the social media giant said in a statement on Twitter.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, issued the same apology after users also experienced problems uploading or sending images and video.

Twitter was having “issues” too with direct messages and notifications.

“We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you,” Twitter tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Many WhatsApp users on Twitter complained of problems with the messaging app, also owned by Facebook. But WhatsApp did not acknowledge the problem on its Twitter account.

Hundreds of users of the various apps took to Twitter to vent their frustration and joke about the problems.

“Just tell Putin to put the bots on ‘idle’ for an hour or two,” Samantha Hagan wrote.

“This is horrible. How do you want to start a whole cryptocurrency when you cannot even maintain (a)person’s timeline. This is horrible!,” wrote Lyndon Mack.

One user urged a sense of calm.

“Nothing’s loading on Facebook or Instagram but honestly, there are much worse things in the world,” Rose Ellen Campbell wrote.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffered outages earlier this year in March and April.