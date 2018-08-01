

Michael Kunzelman, The Canadian Press





SILVER SPRING, Md. - Organizers of a Washington protest against white supremacists were stunned and angered when Facebook disabled their event's page this week, saying it had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

Facebook says the page violated its ban on "co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour" and may be linked to an account created by Russia's Internet Research Agency.

But the organizers of next weekend's protest in Washington say Facebook has tarnished their work by suggesting their event could be linked to a Russian campaign to interfere in U.S. politics.

Black Lives Matter DC organizer April Goggans says she fears Facebook's crackdown left many people with the false impression that a Russian bot is behind their event.