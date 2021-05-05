SAN FRANCISCO -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump won't return to Facebook -- for now.

The social network's quasi-independent Oversight Board voted to uphold his ban from the platform after his account was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

While uploading the suspension, the board faulted Facebook for the way it made the decision.

The board said the ongoing risk of serious violence justified Facebook's suspension at the time, but said it "was not appropriate for Facebook to impose an `indefinite' suspension."

The board agreed with Facebook that that two of Trump's Jan. 6 posts "severely violated" the content standards of both Facebook and Instagram.

"We love you. You're very special," he said in the first post, and "great patriots" and "remember this day forever" in the second. Those violated Facebook's rules against praising or supporting people engaged in violence, the board said.

The board says Facebook has six months to reexamine the "arbitrary penalty" it imposed on Jan. 7 and decide on another penalty that reflects the "gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm."

The board says the new penalty must be "clear, necessary and proportionate" and consistent with Facebook's rules for severe violations.

The board says if Facebook decides to restore Trump's accounts, the company must be able to promptly address further violations.

Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. More to come...