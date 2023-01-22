Extremists storm government office in Somalia's capital; 5 dead
Somalia's government says five civilians were killed when al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in the capital on Sunday.
The founder of the Aamin ambulance service, Abdulkadir Adan, told The Associated Press his team collected 16 wounded people from the scene.
The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the assault on the Banadir Regional Administration headquarters in Mogadishu.
A staff member at the headquarters said the attack began with a suicide bombing before gunmen entered and exchanged fire with security guards. The staffer, Mustafa Abdulle, said most of the workers were rescued by security forces.
Al-Shabab often carries out attacks in Mogadishu. The federal government last year declared "total war" on the extremist group and has retaken a number of communities the fighters had controlled in central and southern Somalia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California; police surround white van
A gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations and then may have tried -- but failed -- to target a second dance hall, authorities said Sunday. An urgent search was underway across the Los Angeles area for the suspect.
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
Funeral taking place for Montreal man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
Canada
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Deadly California shooting casts pall over Canadian Lunar New Year festivities
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his 'heart breaks' for the people whose Lunar New Year celebrations were 'violently attacked' and whose lives were forever changed after a mass shooting in California.
-
Funeral taking place for Montreal man who died near irregular border crossing
A funeral is taking place today for a Haitian man whose body was found earlier this month near an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal. Provincial police have said they believe Fritznel Richard, 44, likely died of hypothermia while trying to enter the United States.
-
Woman, 75, dies after apartment fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
A woman in her 70s has died after an apartment fire in Montreal on Saturday night.
-
Ambulance strike a 'paramount concern' for mayor as Newfoundland digs out of storm
People in parts of Eastern Newfoundland got a good workout Sunday morning shovelling out from knee-deep snow.
-
Clean up underway in Nova Scotia following Friday storm
In many parts of Nova Scotia, Friday was the first snow storm of the season.
World
-
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armoured vehicles, air defence systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
-
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop's family is left shaken
Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel's husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti's gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day he didn't.
-
Women's marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe
Women's marches demanding abortion rights are set to draw thousands of people across the country on Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the now-overturned Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that established federal protections for the procedure.
-
Extremists storm government office in Somalia's capital; 5 dead
Somalia's government says five civilians were killed when al-Qaida-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in the capital on Sunday.
-
Kamala Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights in the U.S.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris railed against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, invoking fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it.
-
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
France and Germany committed Sunday to giving Ukraine 'unwavering support' and to strengthening the European Union as they sought to overcome differences over defense, energy and economic issues on the 60th anniversary of their post-World War II friendship treaty.
Politics
-
Defence minister won’t say whether Canada is willing to send battle tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she has “no news to share” on whether Canada is willing to send some of its battle tanks to Ukraine — should Germany greenlight the export — following a meeting of 50 allied defence leaders this week.
-
Israel envoy to Canada signals resignation over 'different policy' under Netanyahu
Israel's ambassador to Canada says he intends to leave his post early after a change in government back at home as protests mount in Tel Aviv over controversial new policies.
-
Federal cabinet set for three-day retreat in Hamilton ahead of Parliament's return
The ongoing affordability crunch and the threat of a looming recession will be front and centre as the federal Liberal cabinet holds a post-holiday cabinet retreat this week.
Health
-
How will the WHO's decision on COVID emergency declaration affect Canada?
Next week, the WHO will decide if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency. Public officials say this decision will be important as they urge Canadians to get boosters and to stay vigilant.
-
Ontario pediatric hospitals ask for help to deal with backlog of 12K surgeries
Nearly 12,000 children are on a wait list for surgeries across Ontario, a situation officials at four major pediatric hospitals say is part of a much bigger problem they need help from the province to solve.
-
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
-
Instagram rolls out 'quiet mode' for when users want to focus
Instagram announced a new feature called "quiet mode," which aims to help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
Entertainment
-
Mourners bid farewell to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
-
'Rust' will be completed and still star Alec Baldwin as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in death of crew member, attorney says
Alec Baldwin, who is set to face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a crew member during a "Rust" film rehearsal, will continue starring as the lead role, a production attorney says.
Business
-
'PR job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking.
-
Nearly US$700 million seized from FTX founder Bankman-Fried
U.S. federal prosecutors have seized nearly US$700 million in assets from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in January, largely in the form of Robinhood stock, according to a Friday court filing.
-
Wave of tech layoffs tips power back in favour of employers in sector
Members of Canada's technology industry say another wave of layoffs the sector saw this week is tipping the power dynamic back in favour of employers.
Lifestyle
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
-
Ottawa gardeners are finding ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Sports
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime's loss means every player featured in Netflix's 'Break Point' is no longer in Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime's fourth-round loss at the Australian Open means none of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary 'Break Point' have made it through to the second week in Melbourne.
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
-
Bills: Hamlin attending his 1st game since cardiac arrest
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the team said on social media.
Autos
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.
-
Obnoxiously loud car? A traffic camera in N.Y.C. might be listening
One of New York City's traffic cameras equipped with sound meters are capable of identifying souped-up cars and motorbikes emitting an illegal amount of street noise. At least 71 drivers have gotten tickets so far for violating noise rules during a yearlong pilot program of the system.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts in Toronto
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.