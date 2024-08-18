Extreme heat at Colorado airshow sickens about 100 people with 10 hospitalized, officials say

World

    Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR paramedics treat people for heat-related illness at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP) Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR paramedics treat people for heat-related illness at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)
    Extreme heat at a Colorado airshow caused about 100 people to seek emergency treatment and sent 10 people to area hospitals on Saturday, officials said.

    The majority of patients were treated by emergency personnel onsite at the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a statement posted on social media.

    Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal said the “quick actions” of organizers and emergency officials prevented serious injuries at the event held at the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport, about 81 miles (130 kilometres) south of Denver.

    The airshow's website indicated tickets were sold out for both days of the event on Saturday and Sunday, featuring performances by the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight exhibition team and displays of various types of modern and vintage aircraft.

    A post on the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow Instagram account advised attendees, “PLEASE remember to stay hydrated during this hot weather. There is a FREE water station at the center of the grounds near the medical station.”

    The National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado, had issued a heat advisory warning of anticipated temperatures between 93 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit (33.8 and 37.7 Celsius) for the area on Saturday afternoon.

    The advisory remained in effect for El Paso County and Pueblo County for Sunday between noon and 7 p.m., the weather service said.

    The fire department warned attendees of the airshow’s second day to prepare with water bottles, hats, sunscreen and umbrellas.

    “Tomorrow will be hot again and we ask everyone to please stay hydrated, be prepared for hot temperatures, and please stay safe,” Royal said.

