Extradition bill that set off protests to go to Hong Kong legislature
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:53PM EDT
Hong Kong's leader says a highly controversial extradition bill will proceed to the territory's legislature.
Carrie Lam's comments on Tuesday came after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory over the weekend to protest the legislative proposal that would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China. The protest appeared to be Hong Kong's largest in more than a decade and reflected growing apprehension about relations with the Communist Party-ruled mainland.
Lam said the government had considered concerns from the private sector and altered the bill to improve human rights safeguards.
The full Hong Kong legislature is expected to resume debate on the amendments on Wednesday, and a vote is expected this month.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Extradition bill that set off protests to go to Hong Kong legislature
- Human rights group locates North Korean execution sites
- Officials say 95 dead in new ethnic massacre in central Mali
- Dallas crane collapse victim identified as 29-year-old woman
- Top Iran diplomat warns U.S. it cannot 'expect to stay safe'