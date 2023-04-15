Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; one person hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said. Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.
One police officer was slightly hurt and Kishida continued campaigning Saturday, but the chaotic scene was reminiscent of the assassination nine months ago of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which also came on a campaign tour and continues to reverberate in Japanese politics. Kishida was visiting Saikazaki port in Wakayama prefecture to support his ruling party's candidate in a local election, and the explosion occurred just before he was to begin his speech.
A young man believed to be a suspect was arrested Saturday at the scene after he allegedly threw "the suspicious object," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. Matsuno refused to comment on the suspect's motive and background, saying police are still investigating.
TV footage shows Kishida standing with his back to the crowd. His security detail suddenly points to the ground near him, and the prime minister whips around, looking alarmed. The camera quickly turns to the crowd just as several people, including uniformed and plainclothes police officers, converge on a young man wearing a white surgical mask and holding what appears to be another device, a long silver tube.
As they collapse on top of the man, working to remove the tube from his hands, a large explosion is heard near where Kishida had been standing. The crowd scatters in panic as police roughly drag the man away.
It wasn't immediately clear what the explosive device was or how many the suspect had, but some reports said it was a smoke or pipe bomb, possibly with a delayed fuse.
No injuries among the crowd were reported in the incident, which came on the eve of a major international forum in Japan. Kishida was not hurt and continued his campaign speeches later Saturday, Matsuno said. One police officer was slighlty injured.
The investigation at the scene continued late into the night. Japanese media reports said the suspect refused to talk to police until his lawyer arrived.
Kishida did not mention the explosion and returned to the Tokyo region in the evening after campaigning in Chiba for another candidate.
"Elections are the core of democracy, and we should never tolerate threats or obstruction by violence," Matsuno said.
He said he instructed national police to ensure their utmost effort for the protection of dignitaries who are visiting Japan in the period leading up to the Group of Seven summit in May.
Abe's assassination, which shocked a nation that prides itself on public safety and extremely tight gun controls, came as he delivered a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. Amid a national outcry, police have tightened their protective measures following a subsequent investigation that found holes in Abe's security.
Security has been also ramped up in Japan as senior diplomats from some of the world's most powerful democracies arrive for Sunday's G-7 foreign minister meetings. Kishida will host a May 19-21 G-7 leaders' summit in his hometown of Hiroshima.
One witness Saturday told NHK television that she was standing in the crowd when she saw something come flying from behind. After a sudden loud noise, she fled with her children. Another witness said people were screaming and that he saw someone being apprehended right before the explosion occurred.
Saturday's attack comes ahead of nationwide local elections, including several by-elections for vacated parliamentary seats, with voting scheduled for April 23.
In Abe's assassination, the former prime minister was shot with a homemade gun during a campaign speech. The suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, has been charged with murder and several other crimes, including violating the gun control law.
He told investigators that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of the former prime minister's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.
Abe's assassination led to the resignation of top local and national police chiefs and a tightening of security guidelines for political leaders and other prominent people.
Kishida's government was hoping to focus world attention this weekend on the hot spring resort town of Karuizawa, where senior diplomats will gather Sunday for the so-called Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting.
The foreign ministers from Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union are expected to focus on worries over Russia's war in Ukraine, China's increasingly belligerent rise and North Korea's provocative string of weapons' tests.
------
Klug reported from Karuizawa, Japan.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; one person hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
Ukraine awaits U.S. missile system after latest Russian strike
The death toll from Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine's city of Sloviansk rose to 11 Saturday as rescue crews tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of an apartment building, Ukrainian authorities said.
Trump raised US$34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump
Former U.S president Donald Trump has raised more than US$34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year, buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York, according to his campaign.
Canada
-
Topless protester who crashed Junos chains herself to Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa, vandalizes doorway
A group of climate activists threw paint on the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office in Ottawa on Saturday, while one of their supporters chained herself to the entranceway.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | 'Canadians are buckling up for the worst': Jobs, economy concerns catching up to health care in Nanos tracking
Concern over jobs and the economy is closing in on health care as the top issue on Canadians' minds, according to weekly national tracking by Nanos Research.
-
Alberta Premier Smith, with election looming, announces new limits on media questions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, four days after announcing she won’t answer questions on her ethics investigation, says she will limit questions on all other topics.
-
'Defiant Dene:' Former Northwest Territories premier publishes memoir
In his new memoir, 'Stoneface: A Defiant Dene,' Stephen Kakfwi recounts his life starting from when he was three years old, including his experiences at residential school, the effect of tuberculosis on his family and his political career in the Northwest Territories.
-
Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations of election interference by China.
-
AV cart recalled in Canada after deaths of 3 U.S. children
Health Canada has issued a recall of Luxor Workspaces audiovisual carts after three children died and one other child was seriously injured in the U.S.
World
-
Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law
French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise France's retirement age from 62 to 64 was enacted into law Saturday, the day after the country's constitutional body approved the change.
-
Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; one person hurt
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction while he was campaigning at a fishing port in western Japan, officials said.
-
G7 energy, environment leaders haggle over climate strategy
Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations met Saturday in northern Japan, seeking to reconcile the world's heavy reliance on fossil fuels to stave off the worst consequences of climate change.
-
Trump raised US$34M so far in 2023, including indictment bump
Former U.S president Donald Trump has raised more than US$34 million for his 2024 White House run since the start of the year, buoyed by a big bump in donations since the announcement of criminal charges against him in New York, according to his campaign.
-
Beijing strikes cautionary tone on protests in Hong Kong
China's senior official overseeing Hong Kong's affairs said Saturday that protests are not the only way for people to express their views.
-
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
With a bagpiper playing 'The Bells of Dunblane' and a few runners looking on, families of those killed in the Boston Marathon bombing marked the 10th anniversary of the tragedy early Saturday by slowly walking together to the memorial sites near the finish line and laying wreaths.
Politics
-
Five bills to watch as Parliament resumes, kicking off spring push
After a long, cold winter, the nation's capital is starting to thaw and that means the push to the end of the spring sitting of Parliament is upon us. CTVNews.ca takes a look at five bills to keep an eye on, either because they're likely to become priority focuses, or because of the contention surrounding them.
-
Trudeau's cross-country town halls are back with a new format — and new skeptics
Some attendees of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's town halls say they have been encouraged by his efforts, while others have found themselves cynical about whether he and his government are actually listening.
-
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
Health
-
Bird flu: Scientists find mutations, say threat is still low
A man in Chile is infected with a bird flu that has concerning mutations, but the threat to people from the virus remains low, U.S. health officials said Friday.
-
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
-
7 years into public health emergency, B.C. seeing more overdoses than ever
British Columbia Emergency Health Services has released grim statistics on the toxic drug crisis ahead of the seventh anniversary of the province declaring a public health emergency.
Sci-Tech
-
FAA gives OK for SpaceX's Starship test flight from Texas
SpaceX has cleared the final hurdle for launching its new giant Starship from Texas as early as next week on a first test flight.
-
Kenya deploys first earth observation satellite into space
Kenya's first earth observation satellite was launched into space Saturday after two aborted attempts earlier in the week.
-
European spacecraft on way to Jupiter and its icy moons
A European spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a decadelong quest to explore Jupiter and three of its icy moons that could have buried oceans. The journey began with a morning liftoff by Europe's Ariane rocket from French Guiana in South America.
Entertainment
-
Schwarzenegger repaired L.A. utility trench, not a pothole: city
The 'giant pothole' that Arnold Schwarzenegger said he recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighbourhood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city.
-
'Maisel' costumes enhance storytelling with boldness, colour
Emmy-winning costume designer Donna Zakowska says she's dressed nearly 50,000 principal actors and extras over five seasons for Amazon Prime Video's hit show, which launches its final season Friday.
-
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday. After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.
Business
-
Average home price to end the year lower than 2022: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association expects the average price of a home to end the year 4.8 per cent lower than 2022, but says prices will rise by roughly the same amount in 2024.
-
Trump reports little income from Truth Social, US$1M from NFTs
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says he's not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between US$5 million and US$25 million, according to his personal financial disclosure form filed Friday.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Lifestyle
-
'Save your money, save your clothes': How to avoid laundry mistakes
TikTok cleaning expert Melissa Pateras breaks down common mistakes many people make while doing laundry.
-
Researchers want Health Canada to post updated data on effects of drinking alcohol
Researchers behind the latest guidance on drinking alcohol want Health Canada to update findings on its website to inform the public about safe levels of consumption.
-
'Quiet luxury': No flash, no logos, but big-time style
Call it stealth wealth, or quiet luxury. For the rich and those who aspire, logo-free fashion with outsized price tags is having a moment -- at least among people who can spend in the face of higher inflation and a volatile economy.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada announces roster for 2023 men's U18 world championship
Hockey Canada has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 men's under-18 world championship.
-
Chinese basketball investigates suspicious game result
Chinese basketball authorities have ordered an investigation into a championship-round game that ended with a last-minute, come-from-behind win following a series of turnovers.
-
Canada's Fernandez cruises to win over Wickmayer to open BJK Cup qualifier
Leylah Fernandez kicked off Canada's run at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in dominant fashion Friday, taking a 6-0, 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
Autos
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.