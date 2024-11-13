Explosions outside Brazil's Supreme Court leave one dead, force justices to evacuate

Sao Paulo -

Two explosions on Wednesday outside Brazil’s Supreme Court killed a man and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia.

The court said in a statement that two very strong blasts were heard at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday's session finished. It added that all the justices and staff left the building safely after the incident.

Local firefighters confirmed that one man died at the scene, but did not identify him.

Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil's federal district, recommended that Congress be closed on Thursday to avoid new risks. She said police believe the man who died caused the explosions.

“It could have been a lone wolf, like others we've seen around the world,” Leão said in a news conference. “We are considering it as a suicide because there was only one victim. But investigations will show if that was indeed the case.”

Leão added only forensics will be able to identify the body, which remained outside the Supreme Court for two hours after the incident.Local media reported that the two blasts outside the court took place with 20 seconds between the first and the second explosions.

The blasts took place in Brasilia's Three Powers Plaza, an area where Brazil’s main government buildings are located.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blasts, said spokesman José Chrispiniano.

Police blocked all access to the area and the presidential security bureau was conducting a sweep of the grounds around the presidential palace.

Brazil’s federal police said it is investigating and did not provide a motive.

The Supreme Court in recent years has become a target for threats by far-right groups and supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro due to its crackdown on the spread of false information. In particular, Justice Alexandre de Moraes has been a focus for their ire.

Lula's spokesman said the leftist leader is in a meeting at the presidential residence with federal police chief Andrei Rodrigues, and Supreme Court Justices de Moraes and Cristiano Zanin.

Earlier, another explosion was heard in the parking lot of Brazil’s Congress. Police said the blast apparently came out of a car, but no one was injured. Leão said authorities have already identified who is the owner of the car, but added the two incidents can only be linked after the investigations.