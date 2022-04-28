Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 9, wound 13

A wounded man receives treatment in a hospital, after a bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said. (AP Photo) A wounded man receives treatment in a hospital, after a bombing in Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, Thursday, April 28, 2022. Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said. (AP Photo)

