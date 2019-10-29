Explosion reported at second gender reveal party in same state
Map of the United States with Iowa highlighted.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 2:34PM EDT
WAUKEE, Iowa - Authorities are investigating another explosion at an Iowa gender reveal party that happened one day after a blast at a similar gathering killed a 56-year-old woman in a nearby community.
Authorities say no one was injured in the explosion Sunday in rural Waukee, a Des Moines suburb, but they are looking into unconfirmed claims that the blast broke a neighbour's windows.
Waukee Fire Capt. Tomme Tysdal says the Waukee explosion came from a commercially available gender reveal kit, unlike the homemade device that killed Pamela Kreimeyer on Saturday near Knoxville, a town 74 kilometres away.
Authorities say Kreimeyer died instantly when her family's device exploded, hitting her in the head from 14 metres away.
Gender reveal parties with attention-grabbing efforts such as explosives have become increasingly common nationally and popular on social media.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- U.S. army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine
- Bursting at the seams: Inside an ISIS prison in Syria
- Chileans reject president's concessions, plan new protests
- Explosion reported at second gender reveal party in same state
- British female MPs sign open letter to Meghan expressing solidarity