Explosion near Syrian capital Damascus kills 1, injures 4

DAMASCUS, Syria -

An explosion close to a police station near the Syrian capital killed one officer and wounded four others Wednesday, state media reported.

The reports, citing the Interior Ministry, did not provide further details on the explosion in the town of Barzeh, just north of Damascus. Initial reports only mentioned five injured officers.

The state news agency SANA circulated photos of a charred car with investigators assessing the damage.

A pro-government radio station cited a police source and said the car that exploded was a "private vehicle." No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion was a targeted attack, and that there were a total of seven wounded officers, some in critical condition.

The explosion comes as Syrian President Bashar Assad is making strides in restoring ties with the Arab world. Syria was readmitted into the Arab League on Sunday following a 12-year suspension.

On Tuesday, the Syrian and Saudi foreign ministries announced the reopening of their diplomatic missions.