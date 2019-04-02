Explosion at Russian elite military academy wounds 4
A serviceman is seen through a broken window after an explosion in the Alexander Mozhaysky Military Space Academy in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Russian news agencies are reporting a blast at the elite military academy in Russia's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 11:03AM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Officials in Russia say an explosion inside an elite military academy in the country's second-largest city has wounded four people.
An unidentified explosive device went off early Tuesday afternoon inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg, which trains officers for the army's missile defence unit, according to acting governor Alexander Beglov.
Russia's top investigative body says that it has launched a criminal inquiry into conspiracy to murder.
Authorities didn't immediately give other details.
Several windows were shuttered on the second floor of the building, and dozens of cadets were being led out of the gated compound.
A local news website, Fontanka, reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device with an equivalent of 200 grams of TNT.