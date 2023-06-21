Explosion at building in Paris leaves 4 people injured

PARIS -

Police say a strong explosion has hit a building in Paris' Left Bank, leaving four people injured.

The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument and prompted the evacuation of buildings in the neighbourhood.

Paris police said that the facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said four people were in "absolute emergency" condition.

The Paris police spokeswoman said it was too early to determine the source of the fire and could not confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion.