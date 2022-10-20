EXPLAINER: Why was Truss' tenure so short -- and now what?
British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success.
It didn't go to plan.
Instead, Truss' tenure was scarred by turmoil as her economic policies threatened the country's financial stability, driving the pound to record lows, sparking chaos on bond markets and increasing mortgage costs for millions of people.
Though Truss took office amid a cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, her decision to announce 105 billion pounds ($116 billion) of tax cuts and spending increases without providing details on how she would pay for it unnerved investors, who warned of soaring public debt.
That undermined confidence in the government's ability to pay its bills and raised questions about the economic credentials of a new prime minister who took office after a deeply divisive contest for leadership of the governing Conservative Party.
The disarray surrounding the economic plan weakened Truss's authority as prime minister, and ultimately led to her decision to resign on Thursday
WHAT HAPPENS NOW?
The party says it will select a new leader and prime minister by Oct. 28. Truss will remain prime minister until then.
To avoid the need for a lengthy election campaign that could have left the country without an effective government for weeks, party leaders decided that lawmakers would have greater say in the choice and without weeks of hustings around the country.
Under the expedited process, challengers for the leadership must garner the support of 100 other Conservative lawmakers -- out of a total 357 -- by Monday afternoon. That means a maximum field of three for lawmakers to vote on. The last-placed candidate would then be eliminated and the top two candidates will face an online vote of the party membership.
Conservative leaders are hoping that this lightning contest will produce a consensus candidate who can unite the party behind the tax and spending priorities Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has already outlined.
WHAT ARE THE BIG HURDLES?
The first challenge will come just days after the new prime minister takes office, when Hunt delivers his fiscal plan to the House of Commons on Oct. 31.
Truss triggered the crisis that led to her downfall when she and Hunt's predecessor unveiled plans for sweeping tax cuts without saying how they would pay for them and without providing independent analysis of their impact on government finances.
Since taking office last week, Hunt has reversed most of those cuts and promised to cut government debt as a percentage of economic output in the coming years. He has also warned that painful spending cuts will be needed during what's likely to be a "difficult" winter.
Opposition parties and some Conservative lawmakers are already pushing for increased spending in areas such as healthcare, welfare benefits, state pensions and free school lunches to shield the poorest in society from spiraling prices.
WHY DOESN'T THE UK HAVE A GENERAL ELECTION?
Legally, the government isn't required to call an election until December 2024, five years after the Conservatives won a landslide victory under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But opposition parties and some members of the public are demanding an immediate election after the uproar of recent months. Truss was forced out of office after less than two months on the job and she followed Johnson, who resigned after his authority was undermined by a series of scandals.
The damage done by Truss and Johnson has cratered support for the Conservatives, with some analysts suggesting they would lose many seats if an election were held today. Because of this, the new prime minister is expected to resist calls for an early election, and instead try to use the next two years to rebuild confidence before going to voters.
David Lawrence, a research fellow at the Chatham House think tank in London, said people are likely to be focused on the cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills this winter, and that gives the Conservatives time to try to change the narrative.
"I think what will matter most in the next election is how the prime minister, the government has dealt with those challenges," he said. "So if the new Conservative leader believes that they can take control of the energy crisis ΓÇª and that the cost-of-living crisis is dealt with, that people feel they have more money in their pockets by the time of the next election, I think that's the best they can hope for."
But the pressure for an election may be difficult to resist.
"At the end of the day, the constitution doesn't require it, but ΓÇª I agree with the principle that we should test the new prime minister in reasonably short order, rather than wait until potentially January 2025," Conservative lawmaker Mark Garnier told the BBC on Thursday. "I think people would be furious, rightly furious" if we didn't hold an election.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Rampage began when 15-year-old boy shot his brother: North Carolina police
Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina's capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday.
East Vancouver home's $1M listing price could 'cause a riot,' realtor says
The unusually low listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver that features both a basement suite and laneway house is raising eyebrows online.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
'This is war': Newly released court documents show police concerns over Coutts, Alta., protest
Portions of court documents unsealed today related to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.
Canada
-
Ministry cannot endorse recommendations involving funding, legislation, Devon Freeman inquest hears
The Ontario government can't endorse some changes proposed at an inquest into the death of an Indigenous teen who went missing from a group home because they involve funding or changes to legislation, a lawyer for the province told the proceeding Thursday.
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
-
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
World
-
Brother of suspect in slaying of California family pleads not guilty
The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.
-
Worker who lowered U.S. town's fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community's drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed.
-
Ex-UCLA gynecologist found guilty in L.A. sex abuse case
A former gynecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles was found guilty Thursday on five counts of sexually abusing female patients, in a criminal case that came after the university system made nearly US$700 million in lawsuit payouts.
-
U.N. to vote Friday on sanctions against Haitian gang leader
The U.N. Security Council scheduled a vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader.
-
EXPLAINER: Why was Truss' tenure so short -- and now what?
British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month with hopes and promises of reinvigorating the British economy and putting it on the path to long-term success.
-
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
Politics
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
-
Liberals want House speaker to investigate hidden tags on Poilievre YouTube account
The federal Liberals are demanding a formal investigation into the use of hidden tags embedded in Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's YouTube videos.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Health
-
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
-
Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba that may have been contracted at Lake Mead
A boy has died after being infected by a rare brain-eating amoeba, which officials believe he may have been exposed to at Lake Mead, the Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday.
-
WHO: Uganda Ebola outbreak 'rapidly evolving' after 1 month
Uganda's Ebola outbreak is 'rapidly evolving' a month after the disease was reported in the East African country, a top World Health Organization official said Thursday, describing a difficult situation for health workers on the ground.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope captures star-studded 'Pillars of Creation'
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called Pillars of Creation, a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars.
-
First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth
The first Native American woman in space said Wednesday she is overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth, and is channeling 'positive energy' as her five-month mission gets underway.
-
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video.
Entertainment
-
Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis
He was a famous moviemaker. She was a publicist working a film premiere where he was a VIP guest. He'd offered her a lift home and then invited her to his apartment for a drink.
-
Hoggard granted bail pending appeal of sexual assault conviction
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been granted bail pending the outcome of an appeal into his June 2022 sexual assault conviction, in which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
-
Dame Judi Dench wants 'cruelly unjust' Season 5 of 'The Crown' to come with a disclaimer
In a letter to The Times, Judi Dench shares her concerns about the forthcoming new season of 'The Crown,' writing that 'the closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.'
Business
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
-
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce
Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
-
Canada recession may be 'necessary evil' as big hike expected from central bank
Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, the central bank is likely to go ahead with another supersized interest rate hike next week after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening, analysts said.
Lifestyle
-
Winnipeg woman to buy new couch with $1M lottery prize
A Winnipeg woman is $1-million richer after winning one of the Maxmillions drawn for the Oct. 7 Lotto Max jackpot.
-
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer's graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
-
The Queen was a 'shining example' of female leadership, says Meghan
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has opened up about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and the 'legacy' she has left behind, describing her husband's grandmother as 'the most shining example' of female leadership.
Sports
-
The 2024 Paralympics in Paris won't open in stadium
The world's best Paralympic athletes, parading down France's most famous boulevard with their prosthetic limbs, mobility chairs and stories of adversity, heading to a grand celebration of their prowess and sports on the Paris square where the French Revolutionaries of 1789 chopped off heads.
-
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation.
-
Ronaldo left out of Man United squad for Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea, the club said Thursday after the Portugal international walked out of the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham before the final whistle.
Autos
-
Families shocked when battery replacement for electric vehicle tops $20,000
Some electric car owners, especially those with earlier models, have been shocked to find out how much it costs to replace their batteries.
-
BMW investing US$1.7B in S. Carolina as automaker shifts to EVs
BMW will invest US$1 billion in its sprawling factory near Spartanburg, South Carolina, to start building electric vehicles and an additional US$700 million to build a electric-battery plant nearby.
-
Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport
NASCAR champion Kurt Busch will miss the rest of this season with a concussion and will not compete full-time in 2023.