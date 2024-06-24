Experts say Gaza is at 'high risk' of famine despite increased aid to the north

Stanley Cup stage set for McDavid, Oilers in final game of roller-coaster season
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
An influx of aid appears to have eased a hunger crisis in northern Gaza for now, but the entire territory remains at "high risk" of famine after Israel's offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south, a draft report said Monday.
The report by the leading international authority on the severity of hunger crises said nearly everyone in Gaza is struggling to get enough food and that more than 495,000 people, or greater than a fifth of the population of 2.3 million, are expected to experience the highest level of starvation in the coming months.
That's despite months of U.S. pressure on Israel to do more to facilitate aid efforts, the installation of a US$230 million U.S.-built pier that has been beset by problems and repeated airdrops by multiple countries that aid agencies say are insufficient to meet vital needs.
Israel invaded Gaza after Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, in which Palestinian militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250. The war has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which doesn't say how many were civilians or fighters.
Israel imposed a complete siege on the territory at the start of the war and has only gradually eased it under pressure from Washington. The war has destroyed most of Gaza's capacity to produce its own food.
The latest findings come from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, an initiative first set up in 2004 during the famine in Somalia that now includes more than a dozen UN agencies, aid groups, governments and other bodies. The Associated Press obtained a draft of its latest report, the final version of which is set to be released Tuesday.
In its last report, in March, the IPC said that famine was "imminent" in northern Gaza, which has suffered widespread destruction and which Israeli troops have surrounded and largely isolated since the earliest days of the ground invasion. That report said that around a third of Gaza's population was experiencing stage 5 hunger -- the highest level of starvation.
In April, after Israeli strikes killed seven aid workers and sparked international outrage, Israel promised to ramp up aid, and it later opened additional land crossings in the north. The IPC said the amount of food deliveries to the north "sharply increased."
But in early May, Israel launched ground operations in the southernmost city of Rafah, leading to the closure of the Rafah crossing with Egypt and repeated disruptions to the nearby Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel. The air and ground operations also displaced more than a million people, most of whom had already fled their homes earlier in the war. Many are now crammed into squalid tent camps where they are at heightened risk of disease outbreaks, which the IPC said could exacerbate the hunger crisis.
"The humanitarian space in the Gaza Strip continues to shrink and the ability to safely deliver assistance to populations is dwindling," the draft report said. "The recent trajectory is negative and highly unstable. Should this continue, the improvements seen in April could be rapidly reversed."
Children, especially those with underlying medical conditions, are particularly vulnerable.
Manal Nayef, from Rafah, has made multiple visits to the hospital since her son Karam was born underweight nearly three months ago. During a visit earlier this month, he lay with an IV drip in his hand, his lips seeking a breast but only sucking air.
"As a mother, I was not well-nourished," his mother said. "And it is getting worse because he needs a special formula, and it is not available. He looks smaller than other children."
A separate group of experts warned earlier this month that it's possible that famine is already underway in northern Gaza. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network, or FEWS NET, said the ongoing war and restrictions on humanitarian access impeded the data collection to prove it.
Stage 5 hunger is equivalent to famine, but the IPC only declares an entire area to be in famine when 20 per cent of households have an extreme lack of food, 30 per cent of children suffer from acute malnutrition and at least two adults or four children per 10,000 people die daily.
Israel says it allows hundreds of trucks to enter through multiple crossings on a near-daily basis and blames UN agencies for not distributing it, saying containers are stacking up at Kerem Shalom, Gaza's main cargo terminal.
UN agencies and aid groups say they often can't access Kerem Shalom because of fighting in the area and that Israeli restrictions, difficulties coordinating with the army and the collapse of law and order greatly hinder their work. They say it's impossible to address the crisis without a complete ceasefire.
The United States has rallied international support behind a proposal that would lead to the release of the remaining hostages and a permanent ceasefire, but neither Israel nor Hamas have fully embraced it.
“The crisis in Gaza has reached another breaking point,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this week in a joint statement with EU crisis coordinator Janez Lenarčič.
"The delivery of any meaningful humanitarian assistance inside Gaza has become almost impossible and the very fabric of civil society is unraveling. Starving civilians are resorting to desperate measures to access the limited aid that trickles in," they said.
------
Sam Mednick reported from Juba, South Sudan. Sarah El Deeb contributed to this report from Beirut.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered a part of the zoo usually accessible only by car.
Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on an estate in southwest England, the Buckingham Palace said Monday.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would act on any findings of wrongdoing from an internal investigation into a damaging betting scandal that could punish him further at a July 4 election he is expected to lose.
An influx of aid appears to have eased a hunger crisis in northern Gaza for now, but the entire territory remains at "high risk" of famine after Israel's offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south, a draft report said Monday.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday jumped into the fight over transgender rights, agreeing to hear an appeal from the Biden administration seeking to block state bans on gender-affirming care.
A fire likely sparked by exploding lithium batteries swept through a manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday, killing 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers and injuring eight, officials said.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant revealed a succession of AI-related products Monday during its semi-annual showcase event called Shopify Editions, which spans more than 150 new offerings this round.
European Union regulators on Monday levelled their first charges under the bloc's new digital competition rulebook, accusing Apple of preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.
The pop star seems to have responded to a quip from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in which he suggested that her Eras Tour performances may not all be live.
For Taylor Swift, simply going 'Instagram official' with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnuts celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom 'Friends.' But while the show was set in New York, the doughnuts aren’t for sale in NYC – or anywhere else in North America.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Tij Iginila doesn’t shy away from his famous last name, instead embracing the expectations that come with being the son of a Hockey Hall of Famer.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is investigating whether to impose a surtax on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
B.C.'s premier will make an announcement about cost-of-living supports in the province Monday.
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
A North Vancouver university will reopen its campuses Monday after days of closures due to a police investigation into a "threat of violence against a student on campus."
This is what it was like in a Toronto neighbourhood where 30,000 people live during a scorching heat wave.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
Ontario’s minister of infrastructure says the province had 'every intention' of keeping the current Ontario Science Centre open until construction was complete at the new facility but said the abrupt closure Friday was the result of a “health and safety risk” that she had to heed.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7 million richer.
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday about a boater who had fallen overboard on Muskrat Lake in Whitewater Region.
When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three-day festival at Lansdowne, The Chainsmokers decided to perform in the ByWard Market.
Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against a 29-year-old from Ottawa in connection with the seizure of over nine kilograms of cocaine along with firearms and cash.
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
When members of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens gathered for a reunion to commemorate 30 years since they won the Stanley Cup, they told stories and reminisced about the championship run.
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final Monday - the last hurdle in an improbable journey this season.
When the Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the 2011 NHL draft, they had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They did not qualify for seven of his eight first seasons, either.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.
There is a push to save a Catholic church in Halifax from permanently closing.
One person has died after being struck by a train in a Manitoba community as it was celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
High winds in the Pembina Valley region are causing power outages for a number of people according to Manitoba Hydro.
Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to the sidelines following an apparent leg injury, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats 36-20 to remain 3-0 on the 2024 season.
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a building in a Cambridge plaza.
A Guelph man was arrested early Saturday morning after breaking into a church a second time.
An iconic Saskatoon landmark will soon be under new ownership.
One person is dead following a two vehicle crash on Highway 6 just north of Melfort.
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.
London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street. Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."
Police charged a driver accused of travelling the wrong way for quite a distance along Highway 400 after a collision early Monday morning.
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
Orillia Georgian College campus to host emergency services training drill.
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
B.C.'s premier will make an announcement about cost-of-living supports in the province Monday.
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
A GTA woman, 23, is charged with drug trafficking in northern Ontario after police found a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Highway 11/17.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
This weekend, the City of Elliot Lake will be rocking out for the 2024 Heritage Days Street Dance.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.