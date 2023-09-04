'Excited to see the memes': German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with eye patch after injury

This handout photo provided by the German government press office, Bundespresseamt, shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a black eye-pad at the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.” (Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung via AP) This handout photo provided by the German government press office, Bundespresseamt, shows German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a black eye-pad at the chancellery in Berlin, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tweeted a pirate-style picture of himself with a black eye patch and dark-red bruises on the right side of his face — the result of a jogging accident on the weekend. The chancellor wrote Monday in the caption of the photo that he was “excited to see the memes.” (Steffen Kugler/Bundesregierung via AP)

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

