Ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on surprise Myanmar trip
Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon has made a surprise visit to military-run Myanmar on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peace-making and human rights initiatives around the world, local media and a South Korean diplomat said Monday.
The arrival of Ban, the deputy chair of The Elders, in the capital Naypyitaw was announced Sunday night by state television MRTV. It said he arrived with a small delegation, and was greeted by the deputy ministers for defense and foreign affairs.
"This visit by Mr. Ban Ki Moon was totally scheduled by The Elders. We are not engaged in this process," said a South Korean Embassy official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media. "This is not the official visit. It is probably a two-day visit. He will depart this evening."
Ban is a former South Korean foreign minister. The Elders was founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007, and comprises mostly retired world leaders.
The Elders have not yet released any details about Ban's visit. The military government's spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, told the BBC Burmese-language service, which is directed to a Myanmar audience, that Ban met the country's top leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, on Monday morning to exchange views on the situation in the country.
Ban also met former President Thein Sein in a separate meeting, but didn't meet Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been imprisoned since her elected government was ousted by the army in February 2021, BBC reported. It said that Ban had already departed Myanmar after the meetings.
When he was the UN chief, Ban had met with then-President Thein Sein and also with Suu Kyi.
No details have been released about Monday's talks, but they appeared certain to have dealt with Myanmar's ongoing political crisis,
Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted Suu Kyi's elected government. The takeover prevented Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party from beginning a second term in office.
The army's seizure of power was met with massive public opposition, which security forces quashed with deadly force and has since turned into widespread armed resistance.
Outside efforts to mediate peace have meet with no success, even when coming from parties sympathetic to the military government such as the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The government decries most pressure to negotiate as infringing on Myanmar's sovereignty, and generally describes most of the pro-democracy opposition as terrorists.
Ban has a long history of involvement with Myanmar. While UN secretary-general from 2007 to 2016, Ban went to Myanmar to press the country's then-ruling generals to let an unimpeded influx of foreign aid and experts reach survivors of Cyclone Nargis in 2008, which killed an estimated 134,000 people. He urged the military to embrace democracy as well.
He also attended a peace conference in Naypyitaw in 2016 that sought to end decades of armed conflict with ethnic minority groups.
Two months after the military takeover, Ban urged the UN Security Council and Southeast Asian countries to take swift and strong action to stop the deadly crackdown. He then tried to make a diplomatic visit to Myanmar, aiming to meet with all parties to try to de-escalate the conflict and foster dialogue, but he was told by Myanmar's authorities that it was inconvenient at that time.
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
$20M gold heist at Pearson likely needed insider knowledge: expert
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
Program helping people to reconnect with traditional skills in Yellowknife
Wildlife officers and trappers are reconnecting vulnerable people with on-the-land skills through a partnership between the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Yellowknife Women's Society.
Canadian diplomats to be evacuated from violence-stricken Sudan
Canadian diplomats in Sudan will be evacuated amid intensifying violence between the Sudan Armed Forced and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to a statement released by Global Affairs Canada on Sunday.
Lives lost in Toronto van attack, one of the country's worst mass murders
It has been five years since a man deliberately drove a van down a bustling sidewalk in north Toronto, committing one of the country's worst mass murders.
Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high
Global military spending grew for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of US$2.24 trillion, with a sharp rise in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
-
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement.
-
Australia plans major overhaul of defences as China rises
Australia needs to spend more money on defence, make its own munitions and develop the ability to strike longer-range targets as China's military buildup challenges regional security, according to a government-commissioned report released Monday.
-
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
Around 60 civilians killed in northern Burkina Faso attack: prosecutor
Around 60 civilians were killed on Friday in northern Burkina Faso by people wearing the uniforms of the Burkinabe armed forces, local prosecutor Lamine Kabore said on Sunday, citing information from police in the town of Ouahigouya.
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
-
PSAC president 'hopeful' that a deal will be struck soon, reiterates call for Trudeau to weigh in
The president of the country’s largest public service union says he is "hopeful" that a deal will be reached with the federal government soon amid the continuing strike of more than 155,000 federal public servants.
-
Public service strike: Fortier insists negotiations continue despite 'kicking and screaming' over the weekend
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier insists negotiations between the federal government and the country's largest public service union are ongoing this weekend, despite what she refers to as 'ups and downs' and 'kicking and screaming' over the past couple days.
Health Canada approves new antibody drug to help prevent serious RSV in babies
Health Canada has approved a new antibody drug to help protect babies from serious illness caused by respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Nirsevimab, also known by its brand name Beyfortus, was authorized on April 19. It was developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi.
-
For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans
Republican lawmakers across the country are banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year -- including conservative Utah and South Dakota -- and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
-
'A dopamine slot machine': Study explores how TikTok can impact mental health
New research from the University of Minnesota explores how TikTok's algorithm can have both positive and negative impacts on users' mental health.
-
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
-
Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show
An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.
-
Wahoo! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is No. 1 for third week
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared US$1 billion after just 18 days in theatres.
Stock markets today: Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. data
Global stocks and Wall Street futures declined Monday ahead of a U.S. economic update that is expected to show growth slowing.
-
Credit Suisse saw US $69 billion in outflows at start of 2023
Ailing bank Credit Suisse on Monday reported over 61 billion Swiss francs (nearly US $69 billion) in outflows in the first three months of the year, when Switzerland's government arranged for its takeover by rival UBS, and said clients are still withdrawing assets.
-
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
-
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
-
CEO questions whether parents who are primary caregivers are being 'fair' to employers and children
A Utah CEO who is demanding that many of his remote employees start working in the company's offices says staff members must make sacrifices, and questions whether people who serve as primary caregivers for their children, specifically working mothers and single mothers, are doing right by both their employers and their children.
After long wait, Pirates' Maggi gets call to the majors
After playing 1,155 games across 13 minor league seasons, 33-year-old infielder Drew Maggi finally got the call to make his major league debut.
-
Riley, Hardy win first PGA Tour event at Zurich Classic, Canadians Hadwin, Taylor finish second
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes -- highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th -- to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday.
-
Leafs' forward fined over $3,000 for cross-checking Lightning player
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.
-
'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk
General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.