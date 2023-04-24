Ex-UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on surprise Myanmar trip

UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, talks to journalists during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File) UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, talks to journalists during a press conference at the Foreign Ministry office in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Aug. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social