Ex-rebel takes oath as Colombian president in historic shift

President Gustavo Petro raises his fist at the end of his inauguration speech in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Fernando Vergara / AP) President Gustavo Petro raises his fist at the end of his inauguration speech in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 7, 2022. (Fernando Vergara / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social