Ex-rebel in slim win to be Colombia's 1st leftist president
Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.
Petro, a senator in his third attempt to win the presidency, got 50.48% of the votes, while real estate magnate Rodolfo Hernandez had 47.26%, with almost all ballots counted, according to results released by election authorities.
Petro's victory underlined a drastic change in presidential politics for a country that has long marginalized the left for its perceived association with the armed conflict. Petro himself was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.
"Today is a day of celebration for the people. Let them celebrate the first popular victory," Petro tweeted. "May so many sufferings be cushioned in the joy that today floods the heart of the Homeland."
Petro issued a call for unity during his victory speech and extended an olive branch to some of his harshest critics, saying all members of the opposition will be welcomed at the presidential palace "to discuss the problems of Colombia."
"From this government that is beginning there will never be political persecution or legal persecution, there will only be respect and dialogue," he said, adding that he will listen to not only those who have raised arms but also to "that silent majority of peasants, Indigenous people, women, youth."
Outgoing conservative President Ivan Duque congratulated Petro shortly after results were announced, and Hernandez quickly conceded his defeat.
"I accept the result, as it should be, if we want our institutions to be firm," Hernandez said in a video on social media. "I sincerely hope that this decision is beneficial for everyone."
The vote came amid widespread discontent over rising inequality, inflation and violence -- factors that led voters in the election's first round last month to turn their backs on long-governing centrist and right-leaning politicians and choose two outsiders in Latin America's third-most populous nation.
Petro's showing was the latest leftist political victory in Latin America fueled by voters' desire for change. Chile, Peru and Honduras elected leftist presidents in 2021, and in Brazil, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading the polls for this year's presidential election.
"What I do think it shows is that the strategy of fear, hate and stigmatization towards the left no longer works as a policy to win voters," said Elizabeth Dickinson, senior analyst for Colombia at the firm International Crisis Group.
But the results were an immediate reason to fret for some voters whose closest reference to a leftist government is the troubled neighboring Venezuela.
"We hope that Mr. Gustavo Petro complies with what was said in his government plan, that he leads this country to greatness, which we need so much, and that (he) ends corruption," said Karin Ardila Garcia, a Hernandez supporter in the north-central city of Bucaramanga. "That he does not lead to communism, to socialism, to a war where they continue to kill us in Colombia. ... (H)e does not lead us to another Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Chile."
About 21.6 million of the 39 million eligible voters cast a ballot Sunday. Abstentionism has been above 40% in every presidential election since 1990.
Petro, 62, will be officially declared winner after a formal count that will take a few days. Historically, the preliminary results have coincided with the final ones.
Several heads of state congratulated Petro on Sunday. So did a fierce critic, former President Alvaro Uribe, who remains a central figure in Colombia's politics.
Polls ahead of the runoff had indicated Petro and Hernandez -- both former mayors -- were in a tight race since they topped four other candidates in the initial May 29 election. Neither got enough votes to win outright and headed into the runoff.
Petro won 40% of the votes in the initial round and Hernandez 28%, but the difference quickly narrowed as Hernandez began to attract so-called anti-Petrista voters.
Petro has proposed ambitious pension, tax, health and agricultural reforms and changes to how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups. But he will have a tough time delivering on his promises as he does not have a majority in Congress, which is key to carrying out reforms.
"The people who do support him have very high hopes, and they are probably going to be disappointed pretty quickly when he can't move things right away," said Adam Isacson, an expert on Colombia at the Washington Office on Latin America think tank.
"I think you might find a situation where he either has to strike some deals and give up a lot of his programs just to get some things passed or the whole country could be gridlocked," Isacson added.
Hernandez, who made his money in real estate, is not affiliated with any major political party and rejected alliances. His austere campaign, waged mostly on TikTok and other social media platforms, was self-financed and based mostly on a fight against corruption, which he blames for poverty and the loss of state resources that could be used on social programs.
Polls say most Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of Duque, who was not eligible to seek reelection. The pandemic set back the country's anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures show that 39% of Colombia's lived on less than $89 a month last year.
The rejection of politics as usual "is a reflection of the fact that the people are fed up with the same people as always," said Nataly Amezquita, a 26-year-old civil engineer waiting to vote. "We have to create greater social change. Many people in the country aren't in the best condition."
But even the two outsider candidates left her cold. She said she would cast a blank ballot: "I don't like either of the two candidates. ... Neither of them seems like a good person to me."
------
Garcia Cano reported from Caracas, Venezuela.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
Staff alleging poor work conditions at airports as travellers suffer lost luggage and longer wait times
A relaxing vacation in Belgium quickly turned into a 19-day fiasco when Laura Pichette’s luggage failed to make the trip — just one example of the trials currently plaguing travellers and airport staff.
'Pack your patience:' Experts say no end in sight for travel troubles at busy airports
As travel picks up and delays continue at Canada's busiest airport, along with the emergence of new Omicron subvariants, some are saying the situation won't ease up any time soon.
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Could Canada see another wave of Omicron cases? Here's what experts have to say
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
Canada
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
1 dead, 3 others injured in 3 separate shootings in Toronto on Sunday afternoon
Toronto police are investigating three separate shootings in the city on Sunday afternoon that left one man dead and three others injured, including two teenagers.
-
Could Canada see another wave of Omicron cases? Here's what experts have to say
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Man charged after woman set on fire on TTC bus; police investigating it as suspected hate crime
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
-
'Beer-drinking weather, beach weather': What Canadians can expect from the summer
With the official start of summer just a couple days away, Environment Canada is predicting we’ll be in for some 'beer-drinking weather' with a warmer summer than usual — but storms could pop up.
-
Community joins search for woman, dog who went missing during Kelowna flooding
A community search organized by the family of a missing Kelowna. B.C. woman drew a crowd of 150 volunteers Saturday to the area near the creek where it is feared she may have been swept away by fast-moving floodwaters.
World
-
Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority
French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was projected to lose its majority despite getting the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election Sunday, while the far-right National Rally appeared to have made big gains.
-
Ex-rebel in slim win to be Colombia's 1st leftist president
Former rebel Gustavo Petro narrowly won a runoff election over a political outsider millionaire Sunday, ushering in a new era of politics for Colombia by becoming the country's first leftist president.
-
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
Four months of brutal fighting in Ukraine appear to be straining the morale of troops on both sides, prompting desertions and rebellion against officers' orders, British defence officials said Sunday. NATO's chief warned the war could drag on for 'years.'
-
Juneteenth celebrations in U.S. emphasize ending racial disparities
After Opal Lee led hundreds in a walk through her Texas hometown to celebrate Juneteenth, the 95-year-old Black woman who helped successfully push for the holiday to get national recognition said it's important that people learn the history behind it.
-
U.S. is worried about Russia using new efforts to exploit divisions in 2022 midterms
Homeland and national security officials are worried about how Russia could significantly exploit US divisions over the November midterms, considering scenarios like Russia staging smaller hacks of local election authorities -- done with the deliberate purpose of being noticed -- and then using that to seed more conspiracies about the integrity of American elections.
-
Texas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence
Republicans in Texas formally rejected U.S. President Joe Biden's election in 2020 as illegitimate and voted in a state-wide convention that wrapped up this weekend on a party platform that calls homosexuality an 'abnormal lifestyle choice.'
Politics
-
Poilievre accusations an attempt to distract from crypto plunge: Brown
Conservative Party leadership contender Patrick Brown says accusations by Pierre Poilievre that his campaign reimbursed membership fees are an attempt to distract from his rival’s economic policy pledges.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
-
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Health
-
Canada expected to finish review of first COVID-19 shot for youngest kids in weeks
Federal officials say regulators should reach a decision about whether to approve Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers in coming weeks as the U.S. prepares to roll out tot-sized shots.
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe
A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a Trump administration finding that the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup does not pose a serious health risk and is 'not likely' to cause cancer in humans.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
Entertainment
-
Paul Haggis detained in Italy in alleged sex assault case: reports
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis was detained on Sunday for investigation of allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in southern Italy, Italian news media said, quoting local prosecutors.
-
2 Florida deputies disciplined for sharing news of Bob Saget's death before his family was notified, internal report says
Two Orange County, Florida, sheriff's deputies have been disciplined for sharing information about Bob Saget's death with members of the public before the comedian's family had been notified, according to the results of an internal investigation by the sheriff's department.
-
'Lightyear' stays earthbound, 'Jurassic World' holds No. 1
'Lightyear' did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar's first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
Business
-
High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data
The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.
-
Corporate Pride campaigns are back, but advocates want more than 'rainbow washing'
Throughout June, advertisements from brands featuring Pride imagery appear on televisions, billboards and especially social media feeds. But if the policies, products and political activities of a company during the other 11 months of the year don't line up with its colourful advertising during Pride month, they are increasingly likely to be called out for "rainbow washing" -- public displays of support for the LGBTQ community that are temporary and not backed up by action.
-
Someone paid US$19M for a steak lunch with Warren Buffet
An anonymous bidder paid a record-breaking US$19 million for a private steak lunch with legendary investor Warren Buffet. The sale was part of the 21st annual auction for a lunch with Buffet, produced in collaboration with a San Francisco-based non-profit working on combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness.
Lifestyle
-
He's a 'proud dad' to 3 million people
To some, Summer Clayton's one-way conversations may seem silly. But his compassion and charisma come through in his TikTok videos, which have struck a chord among people who need a father figure -- or just someone who appears to listen to their troubles.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Heinz, Wonder partner to end hot dog bun, wiener mismatch
As part of a deal with Heinz, Wonder says it will soon sell hot dog buns in packs of 10 in an effort to address the longstanding mismatch with wieners.
Sports
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
Fitzpatrick a winner again at Brookline as U.S. Open champion
Matt Fitzpatrick of England is a champion again at The Country Club, this time with the grandest of trophies.
-
Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver
Manitoba's Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday.
Autos
-
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.