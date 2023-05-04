Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. A federal jury is set to hear closing arguments in the historic trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Starting Monday, April 24, 2023, prosecutors and defence lawyers will make their final appeals to jurors who will decide the fate of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. (Allison Dinner/AP Photo, File) Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. A federal jury is set to hear closing arguments in the historic trial of Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to use force to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Starting Monday, April 24, 2023, prosecutors and defence lawyers will make their final appeals to jurors who will decide the fate of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. (Allison Dinner/AP Photo, File)

Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on Thursday of orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate bid to keep Donald Trump in power after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election.

