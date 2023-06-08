Ex-owner of Vegas apartment where 6 died in fire pleads not guilty to manslaughter, negligence

Las Vegas firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Las Vegas firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social