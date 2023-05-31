Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waves to the crowd after speaking at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 19, 2016. (Paul Sancya / AP) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie waves to the crowd after speaking at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 19, 2016. (Paul Sancya / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social