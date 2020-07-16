Advertisement
Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison for exchanging sexual photos with teen
In this Sept. 13, 2014 file photo, Miss Kentucky Ramsey Carpenter participates in the Miss America Shoe Parade at the Atlantic City boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
CHARLESTON, W.VA. -- A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.
News outlets report 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse received her two-year sentence in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The former middle school educator pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in 2019.
Authorities said Bearse admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018. Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant.
She said Tuesday that she accepted "full responsibility" for her actions.