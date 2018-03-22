

The Associated Press





MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis police officer facing criminal charges in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman has been released from jail.

Hennepin County Jail records show that Mohamed Noor was released Wednesday night after posting bail.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond last July. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home and Noor shot her while looking into the report.

Noor and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, left the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility at around 9:45 p.m.

The conditions of Noor's bail include no contact with his former partner, Matthew Harrity, who was with him when Noor shot Damond. Noor also must surrender his passport and cannot possess weapons.

He is due in court May 8.