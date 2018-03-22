Ex-Minneapolis officer charged in woman's death leaves jail
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor leaves the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility with his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, in Minneapolis on March 21, 2018. (Jeff Wheeler / Star Tribune via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 5:14AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS -- A former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman has been released from jail.
KSTP-TV reports that Mohamed Noor was released Wednesday night after posting $400,000 bail.
Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
Noor and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, left the jail around 9:45 p.m.
The conditions of Noor's bail include no contact with his former partner Matthew Harrity, who was with him during the July 5, 2017 shooting. He must also surrender his passport and cannot possess guns or ammunition.
His next court date is scheduled for May 8.
