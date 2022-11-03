Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home.

