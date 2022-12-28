Ex-employer of Kingdom Hall murder-suicide suspect says he made threats

Generic police tape image used for illustrative purposes only. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy) Generic police tape image used for illustrative purposes only. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social