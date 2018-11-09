

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Six people were injured after a Fly Jamaica flight bound for Toronto crash landed in Guyana following a technical problem on the plane that one passenger described as a “very scary” experience.

Flight OJ256 left Georgetown, Guyana just after 2 a.m. local time Friday morning, according to a press release from the airline.

Airline spokesperson Carl Bowen said the pilot reported a hydraulic failure emergency shortly after its departure from Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Boeing 757 aircraft returned to the airport less than 20 minutes after takeoff, the spokesperson told The Associated Press.

The plane overran the end of the runway and made a crash landing, CTV Toronto’s Tom Podolec reported.

The airport said the plane was carrying 120 passengers and eight crew members. Local reports said there were 82 Canadians on board the plane.

Bowen said the aircraft’s right wing and engine were badly damaged after the plane eventually came to a halt at the northeastern takeoff end of the runway.

Invor Bedessee, a passenger on the plane, said their flight had been delayed for 45 minutes because the aircraft’s front left door would not close properly.

“It took the maintenance crew about 45 minutes to get the door problem fixed,” he told CTV News Channel from Guyana. “After they gave us the all-clear, we taxied to the runway and flew away.”

The passenger said he noticed they were circling above the Atlantic Ocean for approximately 10 minutes before the captain came on the intercom to tell them there were hydraulic problems and they would be returning to the airport. He said they “overshot the runway” and the crew seemed to have trouble stopping the plane after they landed.

Eventually, Bedessee said the aircraft ran over spikes on the ground intended to stop planes and “two or three tires burst.” He also said the plane’s right wing broke off and the plane swerved to the right and crashed into a sand ditch.

If the plane had travelled three more metres, Bedessee said they would have went over the edge of a hill and fallen approximately nine to 12 metres.

“I am shaken,” he told CTV’s Your Morning. “We were saved on top of the edge of the cliff. It was a very scary flight.”

Bedessee said he thought he might die and said his fellow passengers were also terrified during the ordeal.

“There was praying. There was cursing. Everything was chaos,” he recalled. “They just wanted to get off the plane, get off the plane, fast, fast, fast.”

After the passengers exited the plane, Bedessee said the plane caught fire.

“It was a near-death experience,” he said.

Cheddi Jagan International said six people were injured and were being treated at Diamond Hospital. The airport said the injuries were not life-threatening.

A Toronto woman told CP24 on Friday that her mother was a passenger on the flight.

“She is in the hospital. She is complaining of her back and head hurting her and her blood pressure is really high. But she said everything is OK and she is OK,” Rabina Reopnarine said. “She just wants to come home.”

The airline spokesperson said they’re making “alternative arrangements” to fly out the rest of the passengers.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson is expected to provide an update on the incident at 9 a.m. ET, the airport said.

Fly Jamaica said Cheddi Jagan International Airport has reopened following the accident.

With files from CP24, The Canadian Press, and The Associated Press.

