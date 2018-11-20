

The Associated Press





DVUR KRALOVE, Czech Republic -- Wildlife parks from three European countries are joining forces to send critically endangered eastern black rhinos back to their natural habitat in Rwanda, where the entire rhino population was wiped out during the genocide in the 1990s.

Three female and two male rhinos from the Dvur Kralove zoo in the Czech Republic, Flamingo Land in Britain and Ree Park Safari in Denmark will first meet in the Czech park to get used to each other and get ready for their transport to the Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda in May or June.

There are only around 900 of the subspecies remaining in the world, 90 of them in 22 European zoos.

Dvur Kralove director Premysl Rabas said Tuesday Rwanda is now safe for the rhinos.