European Union countries agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
Sweden, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said that the package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings.
Details of the measures will be unveiled later this week when the sanctions are officially adopted by written procedure.
The EU had previously imposed 10 rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Banks, companies and markets have been hit -- even parts of the sensitive energy sector. More than 1,000 officials are subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Much work has involved closing loopholes so that goods vital to Putin's war effort don't get through.
However, it is the first time that plans have been announced to target trade via other countries, apart from sanctions against Iranians alleged to be supplying drones to Russia.
Past sanctions have been agreed on in just months -- extremely quickly for the EU. But new measures are becoming increasingly hard to endorse as they inflict damage on the economic and political interests of some member countries even as they aim for the Kremlin.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
Lawsuit: Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in ‘extreme danger’
The company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way it was developed, documents show.
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
BREAKING | 2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies of 2 crew members recovered after Chinook helicopter crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The bodies of two crew members on board a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa have been recovered.
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
'That's reconciliation:' B.C. university waives tuition for local First Nation students
Students who are members of one of the seven First Nations whose traditional territories are home to Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will have their tuition and fees waived starting in the upcoming fall semester.
World
-
7 Pakistanis arrested for alleged key role in migrant ship that sank off Greece, leaving 500 missing
Pakistani authorities say they have arrested seven alleged key figures in a human trafficking ring following last week's sinking of a vessel packed with migrants off Greece.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
-
China says Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible'
China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator 'extremely absurd and irresponsible.'
-
European Union countries agree on a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.
-
Poland's conservative ruling party leader Kaczynski joins the government as deputy premier
Poland's powerful conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, rejoined the government on Wednesday as the only deputy prime minister in the Cabinet, a move that gives him an enhanced position as the country heads toward a general election this fall.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Cocoa prices are soaring. Here’s what that means for your chocolate
Higher prices can be helpful for struggling cocoa farmers. But those prices, along with high prices of other key chocolate ingredients, might not be great news for sweets shoppers watching their budgets.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips again ahead of Powell testimony
Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4 per cent lower in early trading Wednesday.
-
Foreign companies are shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes, business group says
Foreign companies are shifting investments and their Asian headquarters out of China as confidence plunges following the expansion of an anti-spying law and other challenges, a business group said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
-
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
-
After escaping violence and persecution, LGBTQ2S+ refugees find peace in Canada
Despite how difficult it is to tell their stories, the human rights activist and other LGBTQ2S+ refugees say they want Canadians to learn more about how brutally the community is being persecuted around the world.
Sports
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
Beloved sportscaster Jamie Campbell 'sees life differently' following cancer diagnosis
Sportscaster Jamie Campbell has always been active. But he says he lives life with greater zest since being diagnosed with a common blood cancer in January 2021.
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.