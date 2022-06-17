European Commission recommends Moldova gets candidate status

France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Moldova's President Maia Sandu walk in Chisinau, Moldova, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. France's President Emmanuel Macron is in Moldova, to show France's support for the country which has been affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP) France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Moldova's President Maia Sandu walk in Chisinau, Moldova, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. France's President Emmanuel Macron is in Moldova, to show France's support for the country which has been affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social