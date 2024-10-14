World

    • EU targets top Iran officials and airlines, accusing them of supplying drones and missiles to Russia

    European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, on Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, on Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
    Share
    BRUSSELS -

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran's deputy defence minister, senior members of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and three airlines over allegations that they supplied drones, missiles and other equipment to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

    Deputy Defence Minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari is one of seven senior officials now banned from traveling in Europe and whose assets in the bloc were frozen. The EU said he "is involved in the development of Iran's (drone) and missile program," given his high-level defence role.

    Iran Air, Mahan Air and Saha Airlines had their assets frozen. The EU said their planes were "used repeatedly to transfer Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles and related technologies to Russia, which have been used in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

    EU foreign ministers endorsed the sanctions at a meeting in Luxembourg.

    In March, the bloc had warned that "were Iran to transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine, the EU would be prepared to respond swiftly, including with new and significant restrictive measures."

    EU member countries, with the exception of Hungary, have been supplying weapons and ammunition as well as economic and other support to Ukraine worth some 118 billion euros (US$129 billion) since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News